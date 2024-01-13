King Charles reportedly wants to promote Kate Middleton to an even more important role

The Princess of Wales is one of the most talked-about women in the world, and since her and Prince William's role elevation within the fold, Kate in particular has been dubbed the next "royal saviour" by commentators and credited with keeping the royal family afloat.

Yes, from her 'Together at Christmas' carol service to her volunteering with her children, Princess Kate's popularity is only rising - and it seems that the royals are well aware.

"Catherine is just what these troubled royal times need," explained Patrick Jephson, a former worker for Princess Diana, last year. "It's no exaggeration that the Windsors' future lies in her hands."

It's no surprise therefore that Kate is said to be in the running for an even more significant promotion, given by the King himself.

Yes, according to reports, King Charles is considering bestowing new powers on the Princess of Wales, making her Royal Lady of the Garter.

The role, considered the "most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain" is a personal promotion, bestowed upon a select few family members by the monarch, giving them the power to grant royal warrants.

If Kate was to be allocated, she would be joining Prince William, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Queen Camilla, who are already part of the Order of the Garter.

The Princess of Wales would be an ideal addition to the Order of the Garter, with the 42-year-old widely considered "the face" of the royal family.

"Kate is a natural leader who has a magnificent ability to remain composed, even during the most challenging situations," one source previously told Us Weekly.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl has also opened up about the Princess' role within the fold, describing her as a "pillar of strength".

"Kate is the silent power behind William, the linchpin that keeps everything together."

"Kate’s used to all eyes being on her," another source added. "Being in a strong, solid marriage to William helps. They lean on each other for support during difficult times and will talk through their problems. She’s been her husband’s pillar of strength."

She certainly seems qualified for the promotion, but only time will tell.

We will continue to update this story.