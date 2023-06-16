The Princess of Wales just proved the shirt dress is still as chic as ever

Leave it to The Princess of Wales to bring back a tried-and-tested wardrobe staple.

Yesterday, the royal was in Nuneaton, England for a visit to the Riversley Park Children's Centre. The Princess met with families and healthcare professionals, discussing a study funded by her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

For the event, Princess Kate opted for a long sleeve green shirt dress by London-based label Cefinn. The royal paired the shirt dress alongside white pointed-toe pumps from Jimmy Choo and finished the look with a Mulberry top-handle crossbody bag.

(Image credit: Getty)

While shirt dresses may have historically been a somewhat overlooked wardrobe staple, the Princess of Wales is proving that the item is still as chic as ever.

In fact, earlier this week, we spoke to five fashion designers about the summer dress trends they predict will be big news for 2023, and one said the shirt dress is due for a resurgence.

Lesleigh Jermanus, the co-founder and creative director of Alémais explained: "A shirt dress is a classic favourite of mine. It’s so versatile to wear, timeless and I see so much value in this style, which can be worn in a casual chic way or more sophisticated way by changing accessories." Evidently, the Princess of Wales agrees.

(Image credit: Getty)

Interestingly enough, Princess Kate was not the only royal seen out and about in a printed shirt dress this week. Queen Camilla was also spotted in the look.

The Queen opted for a green printed dress by designer Samantha Sung, while attending a naming ceremony at Clarence House. Queen Camilla also paired her look with a pair of white pumps, effectively emulating Princess Kate's exact outfit. Quite the royal coincidence.

(Image credit: Getty)

There is no denying that shirt dresses are a tried-and-tested wardrobe staple, but this week both Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales proved just how versatile they are. From casual days to more elevated occasions, shirt dresses can be dressed up or down with ease.

Sadly, The Princess of Wales' exact Cefinn shirt dress is sold out in the green shade, but the look is still available in the brand's pink iteration.