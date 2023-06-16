The Princess of Wales just proved the shirt dress is still as chic as ever
Here's where you can shop hers.
Leave it to The Princess of Wales to bring back a tried-and-tested wardrobe staple.
Yesterday, the royal was in Nuneaton, England for a visit to the Riversley Park Children's Centre. The Princess met with families and healthcare professionals, discussing a study funded by her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
For the event, Princess Kate opted for a long sleeve green shirt dress by London-based label Cefinn. The royal paired the shirt dress alongside white pointed-toe pumps from Jimmy Choo and finished the look with a Mulberry top-handle crossbody bag.
While shirt dresses may have historically been a somewhat overlooked wardrobe staple, the Princess of Wales is proving that the item is still as chic as ever.
In fact, earlier this week, we spoke to five fashion designers about the summer dress trends they predict will be big news for 2023, and one said the shirt dress is due for a resurgence.
Lesleigh Jermanus, the co-founder and creative director of Alémais explained: "A shirt dress is a classic favourite of mine. It’s so versatile to wear, timeless and I see so much value in this style, which can be worn in a casual chic way or more sophisticated way by changing accessories." Evidently, the Princess of Wales agrees.
Interestingly enough, Princess Kate was not the only royal seen out and about in a printed shirt dress this week. Queen Camilla was also spotted in the look.
The Queen opted for a green printed dress by designer Samantha Sung, while attending a naming ceremony at Clarence House. Queen Camilla also paired her look with a pair of white pumps, effectively emulating Princess Kate's exact outfit. Quite the royal coincidence.
There is no denying that shirt dresses are a tried-and-tested wardrobe staple, but this week both Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales proved just how versatile they are. From casual days to more elevated occasions, shirt dresses can be dressed up or down with ease.
Sadly, The Princess of Wales' exact Cefinn shirt dress is sold out in the green shade, but the look is still available in the brand's pink iteration. Keep scrolling to shop it and other shirt dresses below.
Shop Shirt Dresses
Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a statement following their separation from Spotify
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
It's official - these are the best yoga poses to ease back, core, and hip tightness
Get your stretch on.
By Chloe Gray
-
What is a Brazilian blowout? Everything you need to know about the popular hair treatment
Hello smooth, silky strands
By Grace Lindsay