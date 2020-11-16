You can buy Kate Middleton’s exact cardigan here

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duchess of Cambridge made another virtual appearance this weekend to present the final 100 portraits of her Hold Still photography competition. This is a subject she’s very passionate about, herself a keen photographer who takes most of her children’s official photos.

Kate Middleton made an appearance from her Kensington Palace home, sitting on a cream sofa with floral cushions, presumably in the family’s living room. You could even glimpse framed pictures of Princess Charlotte and Princes Louis and George in the background.

The Duchess seemed to have embraced comfortable lockdown clothes, looking chic in a baby blue cardigan with a scallop edge neckline.

If you loved her knitwear, the good news is you can get your hands on the very same cardigan as Kate’s, for less than £100.

The piece is by one of her favourite British brands Boden, and costs just £75.

More good news, it is available to order in all sizes, from 6 to 22, though for some sizes you might have to wait a few weeks so Boden can get more stock in.

It’s also available in a burnt red shade, though I love this blue number. If you can wait, you might even be able to buy it in the Boden Black Friday sale, though it could well be that it sells out before then.

Either way, happy shopping.