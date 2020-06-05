Kate Middleton’s own royal family members are entering her photography competition

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her photography talents, breaking royal tradition to take her own children’s official portraits, and made the patron of the Royal Photographic Society.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that Kate started a photography project during lockdown.

This project however isn’t just for the Duchess’ enjoyment. It is a photography competition with the National Portrait Gallery and we are all able to enter.

Introducing #HoldStill2020, the project Kate announced just last month.

‘Handpicked by The Duchess of Cambridge, we are sharing images from across the UK that have inspired the #HoldStill2020 project with @NationalPortraitGallery,’ read a caption on the Kensington Royal account.

And one month in, it’s safe to say that the project has had an overwhelmingly positive reaction, with even members of the royal family entering the contest.

Kate’s close royal pal, Sophie Wessex, entered the competition with a photograph of Ali, a volunteer who worked with the Countess of Wessex packing deliveries in the Shah Jahan Mosque in Woking.

Speaking of her decision to submit the photograph, Sophie Wessex announced: ‘Ali’s smile captures the enthusiasm for helping others that is so evident amongst the volunteers.’

The Duchess of Cambridge said of the project: ‘Hold Still aims to capture a portrait of the nation, the spirit of the nation, what everyone is going through at this time. Photographs reflecting resilience, bravery, kindness – all those things that people are experiencing.’

The Cambridges’ Instagram post continued: ‘One hundred shortlisted portraits will feature in a gallery without walls – a one of a kind digital exhibition open to all this August. Submit your images through the link in bio and share your portraits on Instagram by tagging @KensingtonRoyal #HoldStill2020 to be in with a chance to be featured on our channel throughout the project.’

