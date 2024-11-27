JW Anderson's new tote bag has knocked everything off my Christmas wishlist

If anyone knows how to create a covetable, cult handbag, it's Jonathan Anderson, who designs for both Loewe and JW Anderson. In fact, there are too many to count, but even if you aren't lucky enough to own one, you'll no doubt have spotted a Loewe Puzzle or JWA Corner bag on your daily travels or social scrolls.

And mark my words, he has another hit on his hands with the Loafer bag, which shows as much promise as its famous siblings, if not more. There has been much anticipation around the launch, since it is the only accessory presenting at JW Anderson's last two runway shows.

It is also a personal favourite of Creative Director Jonathan Anderson, and that's always a very good sign.

The bag take its name from the classic penny loafer, which happens to be one of the brand's best-selling footwear styles - you know you've spotted the chain design everywhere. Details from the shoe have found their way onto the handbag, deconstructed and reconstructed in Anderson's playful manner.

There is a whale-tail penny keeper detail, sewn by hand with box stitches, a handle that emulates the welt of the show, and the base of the bag is cut to mimic the sole of a loafer.

It's available in two sizes, the Classic and the Weekender, which, as its name suggests, is a larger style. The Classic comes in four colourways and two finishes inspired by the shoe: smooth calf leather in off-white, pecan and black, with a suede version in chocolate brown.

The Weekender Loafer bag meanwhile is featured in black leather and chocolate suede.

They are both available to buy now online and in-store, and will no doubt be coming to a tube or Instagram post near you very shortly.