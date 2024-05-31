Sienna Miller, Kelly Rutherford, and Sydney Sweeney can't stop wearing this chic handbag

Officially the It-bag of the season

Sienna Miller wearing the Jimmy Choo Cinch bag
(Image credit: Getty Images, Jimmy Choo, and @kellyrutherford)
Sofia Piza
By
published

What do Sienna Miller, Kelly Rutherford, and Sydney Sweeney have in common? Other than impeccable taste, there's a certain little something that neither of them can stop wearing.

This chic accessory in question is none other than Jimmy Choo's latest handbag offering, the Cinch bag. From Sienna Miller's off-duty London strolls in baggy jeans, a tailored blazer and cowboy boots to match her suede Cinch to Kelly Rutherford's classic IG selfie in an all-white monochrome look paired with her white leather Cinch bag, twinning with Sydney Sweeney's own outfit featuring a classic Miu Miu mini-skirt and T-shirt combo.

Whether it's their timeless footwear or newest handbag offerings, Jimmy Choo's designs have been long adored since its 90s inception. With an impressive client roster involving Princess Diana, Cher, and Cate Blanchett, the brand continues to be a favourite amongst the fashion set for its impeccable shoe offering.

However, this season, it's all about The Cinch. Defined by a drawstring closure, giving it a perfectly fitting name, the understated elegance of the bag offers versatility for any event or as an added extra for any mundane errand. Wear it as a crossbody bag, drape it over the shoulder or as a trusty handheld clutch; the styling possibilities are endless.

Cinch M
Jimmy Choo Cinch M

The truth is, whatever these chic three women wear is bound to become an instant cult item, and this handbag is well on its way to achieving glory in the designer handbag hall of fame. Offering four different colour ways in classic monochrome shades, textured tan suede, and an incredible, unique rose cow print.

The handbag also has a smaller version that includes pink and silver embellished options. Each iteration is as unique as the next and styles beautifully with a simple boho twist of jeans and a T-shirt as Sienna has styled, or even as a beach accessory, as proven by Sydney Sweeney's latest IG snap. Whatever the occasion, you honestly can't go wrong with this one.

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney

A photo posted by sydney_sweeney on

Scroll below for more colour ways and a smaller evening edition of the Jimmy Choo Cinch handbag...

Shop The Jimmy Choo Cinch Bag

Cinch M
Cinch M

Cinch M
Cinch M

Cinch M
Cinch M

Cinch S
Cinch S

Cinch S
Cinch S

Cinch S
Cinch S

Sofia Piza
Sofia Piza
Fashion Writer

Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. 

Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless. 

Latest