Believe me, everyone is wearing this easy summer outfit formula right now

Usually, when it comes to trending looks most outfits typically revolve around one key item. Whether it was last summer’s must-have Loewe ribbed tank top or springs favourite Aligne butter yellow waistcoat, cult-classic looks are usually born from one hero piece with those in the fashion know all vying to put their spin on it.

This year however, I’ve noticed something a little different, as rather than a set piece taking top spot on everyone’s wish list, there’s a whole summer uniform in effect and all the most stylish influencers are wearing it top-to-toe. You’ve probably already spotted it on your FYP and instagram explore, even if you didn’t quite notice its significance: it's the graphic tee and beige mini skirt combo finished off with a smart shoulder bag and minimalist heeled sandals , of course.

I’m sure one of the reasons for this outfit's unmistakable success is down to its versatility. After all, there really is nothing more comfortable than a loose fitting white t-shirt (especially one with a whimsical print for a little added personality), making this look the perfect choice for everywhere from a busy day out to a day at the beach. Alongside it, a simple mini skirt feels chic without looking too showy and adds definition in comparison to the looser fitting tee.

Then, there’s the accessories, a shoulder bag fits all the essentials and nods to the Y2K trend we’re all still not over while low heels look great without compromising on comfort. All in all, this adds up to an outfit that I’m not surprised everyone can’t stop wearing right now.

Another great thing about this look is that brands aren’t important. Yes, Ganni’s printed t-shirts and Toteme’s thong kitten heels are the most iconic choices but there’s no need to stick to them to pull this outfit off. Alongside designer styles, the high street is awash with incredible pieces that will allow you to achieve the same look for less (Next’s graphic t-shirt has become an instant hit with nearly every fashion editor I know) as well as brands like Rixo and DeMellier who allow you to recreate the trend with more signature styles.

If you need further proof that you really can pull off this look no matter your budget, I’ve done the hard work for you, building four looks that tick off all the pieces you need to build summer’s must-have outfit. Whether you’ve got £150 or £1500 to spend, I’ve got you covered. Keep scrolling for your shopping list…

Shop the look at every budget

Under £150

Under £250

Under £750

Under £1500