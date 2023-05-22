Jennifer Lawrence has made a name for herself in the public eye as the ultimate relatable, girl-next-door celebrity. From her down-to-earth attitude to her candid quotes and self-deprecating humour, Lawrence is certainly someone everyone wishes they were friends with.

While she makes public appearances sparingly these days, the star appeared in France over the weekend to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. Lawrence was the picture of elegance, dressed in a bright red haute couture gown by Dior. The actress paired the dress with a shawl in the same hue and a glistening necklace by Tiffany and Co.

However, while this might seem like your run-of-the-mill red carpet look, Lawrence was actually wearing a very surprising pair of footwear under her dress in the form of flip-flops.

(Image credit: Getty)

Never one to follow the crowd, Lawrence certainly bucked tradition with this casual footwear choice. Though, it is unclear whether the star was wearing flip-flops for the entirety of her red carpet appearance or simply changed into the shoes to descend the stairs.

Either way, it further proves that Lawrence is a woman after our own hearts. Comfort is key, after all.

(Image credit: Getty)

Footwear has long been a topic of discussion at the Cannes Film Festival. Back in 2018, Kristen Stewart made headlines for removing her heels while on the red carpet, despite the festival's dress code, which allegedly requires women to wear heels.

At the time, Stewart voiced her opinion about the requirement to the Hollywood Reporter, saying "There's definitely a distinct dress code, right? People get very upset if you don't wear heels or whatever," she explained.

"I feel like you can't ask people that any more - it's a given," she continued. "If you're not asking guys to wear heels and a dress, you cannot ask me either."

(Image credit: Getty)

Will more celebrities start wearing flats on the red carpet now that Jennifer Lawrence and Kristen Stewart have done so? Only time will tell.