These era-defining trainers are back and dividing opinion again
Shoe trends come and go, but along the way there are always certain styles that make a lasting impression for their polarising quality. The Maison Margiela Tabi for example, or the Crocs Cowboy boots.
One such pair, which arguably defined the 2010s, are the Isabel Marant wedge trainers. Credited for making the heel-obsessed crowd at fasion week wear the casual piece of footwear with pride, they were an instant hit and worn by countless celebrities.
Beyonce wore them in her Love On Top music video, and JLo, Rihanna, Lindsay Lohan, Alicia Keys, Kate Bosworth and Jessica Alba followed. To name just a few.
The Beckett was very much the Birkin bag of its time, with wait lists averaging six months and the resale price on eBay hitting astronomical sums.
As with many Zeitgeisty hits, they were extremely polarising. Some thought them genius, the perfect way to add height in the most casual of ways. Others thought them hideous.
But why am I telling you about them, I hear you ask? Well, they're having a major comeback, that's why.
@user234190871 ♬ som original - ayo
On TikTok especially, fashion influencers are lauding them as the perfect 'forever and iconic' trainers, and styling them with everything from Marant-approved 80s baggy jeans to frothy summer dresses and leather leggings.
So, are you ready to revisit the 2010s? Here's where to get your hands on the trainers, and you'll be pleased to hear there is no waiting list involved.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
-
As a beauty editor prone to shine I need to know about the best SPFs for oily skin so I asked a skin expert
Effective protection without the excessive shine
By Mica Ricketts
-
I tried Pilates core moves every day to boost my tone, strength and flexibility - and saw so much progress
Keen to give it a try?
By Chloe Gray
-
When it comes to summer scents, believe me when I say these 9 perfumes are in a league of their own
They're guaranteed compliment magnets
By Shannon Lawlor