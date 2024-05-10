These era-defining trainers are back and dividing opinion again

Shoe trends come and go, but along the way there are always certain styles that make a lasting impression for their polarising quality. The Maison Margiela Tabi for example, or the Crocs Cowboy boots.

One such pair, which arguably defined the 2010s, are the Isabel Marant wedge trainers. Credited for making the heel-obsessed crowd at fasion week wear the casual piece of footwear with pride, they were an instant hit and worn by countless celebrities.

Beyonce wore them in her Love On Top music video, and JLo, Rihanna, Lindsay Lohan, Alicia Keys, Kate Bosworth and Jessica Alba followed. To name just a few.

The Beckett was very much the Birkin bag of its time, with wait lists averaging six months and the resale price on eBay hitting astronomical sums.

As with many Zeitgeisty hits, they were extremely polarising. Some thought them genius, the perfect way to add height in the most casual of ways. Others thought them hideous.

But why am I telling you about them, I hear you ask? Well, they're having a major comeback, that's why.

On TikTok especially, fashion influencers are lauding them as the perfect 'forever and iconic' trainers, and styling them with everything from Marant-approved 80s baggy jeans to frothy summer dresses and leather leggings.

So, are you ready to revisit the 2010s? Here's where to get your hands on the trainers, and you'll be pleased to hear there is no waiting list involved.