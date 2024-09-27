Don’t sleep on high street outerwear - 10 on-trend autumn coats I found for under £200

Looking to update your outerwear wardrobe? You’ve come to the right place. The Marie Claire UK fashion team is a bit obsessed with outerwear lately - from this season’s most trending barn jackets and brown suede coats to more classic trench, leather and oversized wool styles. Well, as the team’s Junior Shopping Editor, I’m here to let you know that you don’t have to spend a fortune, because the high street outerwear offering is so impressive right now.

When it comes to outerwear, you want to invest in pieces you’ll wear year after year - but that doesn’t mean you have to spend your entire pay check. Luckily, my all-time favourite high street stores (I’m talking COS, H&M, Zara, M&S and more) offer certain pieces with a high end feel and a surprisingly affordable price tag. It’s just a case of being selective.

As we’re now nearing the end of September, the shops are absolutely filled with options, so I’ve done all the hard work for you and filtered through the noise - curating a list of on-trend styles with a timeless feel that you’ll want to wear year after year. The perfect pieces to add to your capsule wardrobe.

Whether you’re after an on-trend shearling style, a chic scarf coat or something more timeless (but no less elevated), this list has got you covered. And all for £200 and under, no less.

Shop our top high street outerwear picks

H&M, Waxed Coat £89.99 at H&M Be quick - this is sure to sell out fast.

Zara, Wool Blend Oversized Coat £139 at Zara This colour trend is showing no signs of slowing down.

Mango, Wool Coat with Detachable Waistcoat £199.99 at Mango Chic and timeless.

H&M, Knee-Length Trench Coat £64.99 at H&M If there's one thing H&M knows how to nail, it's an expensive-looking trench coat.

M&S, Twill Single Breasted Relaxed Coat £69 at M&S A chic, statement-making piece.

H&M, Cotton Twill Coat £59.99 at H&M I had to do a double take when I saw the under-£60 price on this contrast-detail coat.

Aligne, Jamison Denim Trench Coat £199 at Aligne Nail the double denim look with this Aligne number.

Nobody's Child, Khaki Oversized Single Breasted Trench Coat £149 at Nobody's Child The clean lines and khaki shade make this trench feel elevated.

Zara, Herringbone Coat £69.99 at Zara Pair this grey coat with rich wine reds for an on-trend look.