Hailey Bieber just wore the most effortless transitional outfit - and it’s so easy to recreate

When it comes to effortlessly chic style inspiration, Hailey Bieber is the blueprint. A pro at turning out outfits that look put together and polished yet are also wearable at the same time, she’s one of my favourite people to turn to when I need to pull myself out of a style rut.

Thankfully, she’s not one to stay indoors for long and that means there’s usually plenty of sartorial inspiration on offer. Just take the look she was spotted wearing in Los Angeles earlier this week. A look so good, I’ve already shopped my wardrobe and added a new striped t-shirt to my basket so that I can recreate it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To truly appreciate the chicness of this look, we first need to take a closer look at it. Starting at the top, Hailey opted for the ultimate transitional cover up, the trench coat. Her midi length style featured minimal detailing which gives the look an understated, quiet luxury feel. Underneath, her beige and black stripe t-shirt continues the minimalist appearance while also offering a twist on the traditional breton stripe t-shirt. The two pieces in harmony feel like a cool girl upgrade on Parisian staples creating a look that feels both classic yet unexpected at the same time. Finished with the addition of cropped black trousers and this is a look that I can’t get enough of.

And, Hailey’s accessories continue this mood. Her black mini sunglasses ( Saint Laurent 557’s , I believe), Bottega Veneta oversized black clutch bag and The Row kitten heeled mules come together to perfectly complete her outfit. This is a look that although simple in its execution feels in no way boring and it’s for that reason it’s going straight onto my transitional outfit inspo board.

The great thing is, if like me, you’re already eager to recreate this look it’s incredibly easy. While many of Hailey’s pieces are sadly sold out, you can find similar styles both online and on the high street making channeling Hailey as easy as if you could borrow from her own wardrobe. Here’s an edit to prove it…

Recreate Hailey’s transitional look

1. A trench coat

A true wardrobe staple, you'll get so much wear out of this lightweight cover up throughout spring and summer.

2. A stripe t-shirt

Mirroring the tones from the rest of the look, Hailey's beige and black stripe t-shirt is a lesson in cohesive dressing.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. Cropped trousers

Rather than wide leg trousers, a cropped style gives this look a more playful, less formal feel.

4. An oversized clutch

While Hailey's Bottega Veneta Falcon is sadly no longer available, there are so many great alternatives you'll be spoilt for choice.

5. Pointed mules

Kitten heeled mules offer both style and comfort making them ideal for wearing day to day. Opt for a classic black colour way like Hailey for maximum wearability.