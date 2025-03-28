Hailey Bieber just wore the most effortless transitional outfit - and it’s so easy to recreate

(Image credit: Getty Images)
When it comes to effortlessly chic style inspiration, Hailey Bieber is the blueprint. A pro at turning out outfits that look put together and polished yet are also wearable at the same time, she’s one of my favourite people to turn to when I need to pull myself out of a style rut.

Thankfully, she’s not one to stay indoors for long and that means there’s usually plenty of sartorial inspiration on offer. Just take the look she was spotted wearing in Los Angeles earlier this week. A look so good, I’ve already shopped my wardrobe and added a new striped t-shirt to my basket so that I can recreate it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To truly appreciate the chicness of this look, we first need to take a closer look at it. Starting at the top, Hailey opted for the ultimate transitional cover up, the trench coat. Her midi length style featured minimal detailing which gives the look an understated, quiet luxury feel. Underneath, her beige and black stripe t-shirt continues the minimalist appearance while also offering a twist on the traditional breton stripe t-shirt. The two pieces in harmony feel like a cool girl upgrade on Parisian staples creating a look that feels both classic yet unexpected at the same time. Finished with the addition of cropped black trousers and this is a look that I can’t get enough of.

And, Hailey’s accessories continue this mood. Her black mini sunglasses (Saint Laurent 557’s, I believe), Bottega Veneta oversized black clutch bag and The Row kitten heeled mules come together to perfectly complete her outfit. This is a look that although simple in its execution feels in no way boring and it’s for that reason it’s going straight onto my transitional outfit inspo board.

The great thing is, if like me, you’re already eager to recreate this look it’s incredibly easy. While many of Hailey’s pieces are sadly sold out, you can find similar styles both online and on the high street making channeling Hailey as easy as if you could borrow from her own wardrobe. Here’s an edit to prove it…

Recreate Hailey’s transitional look

1. A trench coat

A true wardrobe staple, you'll get so much wear out of this lightweight cover up throughout spring and summer.

Burberry Castleford double-breasted cotton-gabardine trench coat
Burberry
Castleford double-breasted trench coat

& Other Stories Belted Trench Coat
& Other Stories
Belted Trench Coat

Barbour The Edit by Alexa Harley Showerproof Trench Coat
Barbour
The Edit by Alexa Harley Showerproof Trench Coat

Zara Water-repellent Trench Coat with Belt
Zara
Water-repellent Trench Coat with Belt

2. A stripe t-shirt

Mirroring the tones from the rest of the look, Hailey's beige and black stripe t-shirt is a lesson in cohesive dressing.

Nobody's Child Black and White Stripe Crew Neck T-Shirt
Nobody's Child
Black and White Stripe Crew Neck T-Shirt

Jil Sander Crew-Neck T-Shirt
Jil Sander
Crew-Neck T-Shirt

Next Stripe Heavyweight Short Sleeve Crew Neck T-Shirt
Next
Stripe Heavyweight Short Sleeve Crew Neck T-Shirt

John LewisOversized Striped Cotton T-Shirt
John Lewis
Oversized Striped Cotton T-Shirt

3. Cropped trousers

Rather than wide leg trousers, a cropped style gives this look a more playful, less formal feel.

H&M Ankle-length Trousers
H&M
Ankle-length Trousers

Arket Cropped Crease-front Trousers
Arket
Cropped Crease-front Trousers

Frame Le Crop Mini Boot boot-cut mid-rise stretch-denim jeans
Frame
Le Crop Mini Boot boot-cut stretch-denim jeans

Sezane Ciara Trousers
Sezane
Ciara Trousers

4. An oversized clutch

While Hailey's Bottega Veneta Falcon is sadly no longer available, there are so many great alternatives you'll be spoilt for choice.

The Row EW Margaux leather clutch
The Row
EW Margaux leather clutch

Flattered Clay Clutch Leather
Flattered
Clay Clutch Leather

Matt & Nat Dakota Vegan Clutch
Matt & Nat
Dakota Vegan Clutch

All Saints Bettina Leather Clutch Bag
All Saints
Bettina Leather Clutch Bag

5. Pointed mules

Kitten heeled mules offer both style and comfort making them ideal for wearing day to day. Opt for a classic black colour way like Hailey for maximum wearability.

The Row Black Cybil Heels
The Row
Black Cybil Heels

Reformation Wilda Kitten Mule
Reformation
Wilda Kitten Mule

M&S Croc Kitten Heel Mules
M&S
Croc Kitten Heel Mules

Alohas Tessa Onix Black Leather Mules
Alohas
Tessa Onix Black Leather Mules

Jazzria Harris
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

