The H&M Black Friday sale is in full swing, and you can get a 20% off discount off everything, from womenswear to menswear, kidswear, home and beauty.
H&M Black Friday sale
The only way to access the sale is to become an H&M member, which is easy and free to do. You have until midnight 27th November 2021 to shop the sale, though it’s possible a Cyber Monday sale will start after that.
However, this isn’t a guarantee, so if you’ve got your eye on something, buy it now or regret it later. Here’s what I’ve got on my list as a fashion editor.
Wool-blend faux shearling coat, now £111.99 (was £139.99)
I’ve been looking for a faux shearling coat for a while and I’ve finally found the perfect style, for 20% off.
Platform Chelsea boots, now £27.99 (was £34.99)
These suede chelsea boots are perfect for long winter walks. Get them now for 20% off until the end of today.
Ankle-length leather trousers, now £159.99 (was £199.99)
These leather trousers will look great paired with an oversized black rollneck jumper.
Checked pyjamas, now £23.99 (was £29.99)
I always get my family a pair of new PJs for Christmas, and they always go down a treat. These checked pyjamas are particularly festive.
Ribbed polo-neck jumper, now £19.99 (was £24.99)
This timeless polo neck jumper will look great worn with an ankle grazer silk skirt for a dressy outfit.
Oversized down puffer coat, now £95.99 (was £119.99)
Puffer jackets are a huge trend for AW21, so you might as well get in on it. This long coat is perfect for long winter walks.
Sequined dress, now £39.99 (was £49.99)
With party season just around the corner, this sequin dress, which also comes in white, is a chic option.
Remember you only have a few hours to shop the sale, so do hurry if you want to treat yourself or loved ones.
I’ll let you know if there’s a Cyber Monday sale on the horizon though. Happy shopping.