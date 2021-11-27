Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The H&M Black Friday sale is in full swing, and you can get a 20% off discount off everything, from womenswear to menswear, kidswear, home and beauty.

H&M Black Friday sale

The only way to access the sale is to become an H&M member, which is easy and free to do. You have until midnight 27th November 2021 to shop the sale, though it’s possible a Cyber Monday sale will start after that.

However, this isn’t a guarantee, so if you’ve got your eye on something, buy it now or regret it later. Here’s what I’ve got on my list as a fashion editor.

Checked pyjamas, now £23.99 (was £29.99)

I always get my family a pair of new PJs for Christmas, and they always go down a treat. These checked pyjamas are particularly festive. View Deal

Oversized down puffer coat, now £95.99 (was £119.99)

Puffer jackets are a huge trend for AW21, so you might as well get in on it. This long coat is perfect for long winter walks. View Deal

Remember you only have a few hours to shop the sale, so do hurry if you want to treat yourself or loved ones.

I’ll let you know if there’s a Cyber Monday sale on the horizon though. Happy shopping.