The River Island Black Friday sale has started and these are going straight in my basket

Jadie Troy-Pryde
    • The River Island Black Friday sale has started early, and they're currently offering 20% off everything!

    Black Friday 2021 has started early, and there are so many deals to be found already. There’s a mega ASOS Black Friday sale happening right now, the Missoma Black Friday deals are more than a little tempting and let’s not forget the Zara Black Friday discounts.

    River Island Black Friday deals

    Looking for a new pair of boots, a chic new winter coat or a cosy new jumper to see you through the chillier months? The River Island Black Friday sale is giving customers 20% off everything right now – and here’s what I’ll be adding to my basket…

    Orange Floral Wrap Midi Dress, was £50, now £40
    This bright midi-length wrap dress is great for party season – go from office to out with ease.

    Black Suede Knee High Heeled Boots, was £120, now £96
    Winter means one thing – a chic pair of suede knee-high black boots.

    Navy Metallic Pleated Wide Leg Trousers, was £40, now £32
    If you’re looking for a pair of party trousers, here they are. Wide leg, metallic – what more could you want over the festive season?!

    Cream Ruffled Tie Neck Blouse, was £32, now £25.60
    This cute ruffled blouse is best teamed with jeans and boots.

    River Island Discount Codes

    You can bag yourself 20% off everything using the code: HELLOBF

