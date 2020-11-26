7 ridiculously popular Diptyque candles currently in the Black Friday sale

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Super scents, I'm coming for you

Black Friday is almost here, but if you’re keen to get your hands on some epic bargains then why wait? So many brands and retailers have started the ball rolling early, from the excellent Zara sale to Lookfantastic discounting best selling items before schedule (the internet breaking ghd Glide Hot Brush included).

For anyone who wants to fill their home with super scents, the Yankee Candle Black Friday sale is already underway, and you can make huge savings on the large Yankee Candle jars as part of the Amazon Black Friday deals.

Early Black Friday Deals – Quick Links

But if you class yourself as more of a Diptyque devotee, then don’t worry – you won’t be left behind. In fact, the Selfridges Black Friday sale means that you can get a very welcome 20% off so many scents that your home is about to smell very boujie and very fabulous.

From cult favourites to classic scents, your living room/bedroom/bath time is about to be filled with Diptyque candles and guess what? Same. How can you not make the most of these Black Friday deals?!

Whether you’re after something woody, spiced, floral or sweet, there’s quite literally something for everyone.

Will you be buying yourself a boujie Diptyque candle in the Black Friday sale?

