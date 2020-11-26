7 ridiculously popular Diptyque candles currently in the Black Friday sale

Super scents, I'm coming for you
Black Friday is almost here, but if you’re keen to get your hands on some epic bargains then why wait? So many brands and retailers have started the ball rolling early, from the excellent Zara sale to Lookfantastic discounting best selling items before schedule (the internet breaking ghd Glide Hot Brush included).
For anyone who wants to fill their home with super scents, the Yankee Candle Black Friday sale is already underway, and you can make huge savings on the large Yankee Candle jars as part of the Amazon Black Friday deals.
But if you class yourself as more of a Diptyque devotee, then don’t worry – you won’t be left behind. In fact, the Selfridges Black Friday sale means that you can get a very welcome 20% off so many scents that your home is about to smell very boujie and very fabulous.
Diptyque Baies Scented Candle 190g, now £37.60,
was £47 (20% 0ff)
With notes of blackcurrant leaves, Bulgarian roses and ambergris, this will soon become your living room go-to.
Diptyque Feu de Bois Large Candle 1500g, now £176,
was £220 (20% off)
Five wicks and 150 hours of burn time? Yes please. This popular classic is £44 cheaper right now so make the most of the discount.
Diptyque Tubereuse Candle 190g, now £37.60,
was £47 (20% off)
Made from the most expensive floral perfume ingredient in the world (white Mexican bulbous flower) this is pure scented luxury.
Diptyque Baies Noir Scented Candle 300g, now £54.40,
was £68 (20% off)
Fruity, sophisticated and boujie as ever, this candle is a chic addition to any home.
Diptyque Mimosa Mini Scented Candle 70g, now £21.60, was £27 (20% off)
This cute little candle is a classic Diptyque floral and sweet scent, and perfectly compliments any long soak in the bath.
Diptyque Ambre Scented Candle 190g, now £37.50, was £47 (20% off)
Add this Egyptian incense spiced candle to your collection, and enjoy the woody scent of this popular offering.
Diptyque Volutes Eau de Parfum 75ml, now £96, was £120 (20% off)
How could we not include this charming scent in a roundup of the best Diptyque goodies? Labelled as a ‘smell forever implanted in your memory’ – and we agree.
Whether you’re after something woody, spiced, floral or sweet, there’s quite literally something for everyone.
Will you be buying yourself a boujie Diptyque candle in the Black Friday sale?
