Gap X LoveShackFancy is here! These are the pieces to buy before they sell out
Denim, florals and vintage inspired corsages? Yes please
When two fashion powerhouses combine on a collection, we set our style senses on high alert for launch, and that’s exactly what we’ve been doing ever since the Gap X LoveShackFancy collaboration dropped in the US earlier this month. If, like us, you've been patiently counting the days (read: endlessly refreshing the Gap website) until the release date you can breathe a sigh of relief, as it’s officially launched—and it’s just as dreamy as we hoped.
Effortlessly combining the two brands' identities, the 55-piece collection features the classic cuts that Gap is known for but with a fun LoveShackFancy twist. Think ruffled denim, ditsy floral dresses and 80’s inspired corsages on wardrobe staples like trench coats and boxy shirts.
On the collection, Rebecca Hessel Cohen Founder and Creative Director of LoveShackFancy said, “Re-imagining iconic Gap classics for all generations through our LoveShackFancy lens has been a dream. Each piece is the perfect mix of nostalgia and freshness that you’ll live in forever and won’t find anywhere else.”
As if that wasn’t enough, the collection is fronted by R&B royalty Ciara and her children Future and Sienna, which makes us need it in our wardrobes even more.
Wondering which pieces to invest in? We predict the corsage detail trench coat and the denim bustier will sell out in no time so move quickly. Or, if you’re still on the lookout for the perfect Summer wedding guest outfit, try the puff sleeve midi dress paired with cream platforms for a cottagecore feel.
Shop Gap X LoveShackFancy
