Attention, fellow GANNI girls – here's what I'm buying in the Black Friday sale

The GANNI Black Friday sale is here, and it's something I'm ecstatic about. As a self-proclaimed GANNI girl, this is a rare Black Friday fashion deal to look out for. If you needed further proof of my devotion, I'm currently wearing the brand's classic embroidered Western boots, which I managed to snap up in their last sale quite some time ago.

The B-corp certified brand is currently offering up to 40% off in selected styles for a limited time only. This includes knitted vests, Western boots, and their classic beanie hats – all of which make for key investment pieces that you will adore for a lifetime.

These are at the top of my never-ending wish list.

THE BEST OUTERWEAR IN GANNI'S BLACK FRIDAY SALE:

GANNI Blue Ripstop Quilt Asymmetric Coat, £207 was £345 | GANNI This deal is too good to pass on, with a saving of £138 on a classic Ganni quilted coat. This piece comes in royal blue or muted burgundy, and of course, both are currently on sale.

GANNI Heavy Twill Coat, £255 was £425 | GANNI This coat just screams patchwork perfection. Pair with your favourite pair of cargos or under a little black dress for the office and beyond.

GANNI Grey Wool Midi Jacket, £255 was £425 | GANNI A bit niche, but I have a strong preference for a V -neck collar, and this one does just the trick. Pair over a dress or flared jeans for a classic, chic autumn look.

GANNI Herringbone Wool Belt Blazer £285 was £475 | GANNI A herringbone blazer is a classic wardrobe basic and this GANNI number is a great go-to. This piece includes a detachable wrap-around button for a cinched-in waistline. Trés chic.

THE BEST CLOTHING IN GANNI'S BLACK FRIDAY SALE:

GANNI Relaxed Yellow Flower T-Shirt £57 was £95 | GANNI You can't truly be a GANNI girl without one of the brand's iconic graphic T-shirts. Made from organic cotton, these are ultra soft and have a flattering, relaxed fit that is perfect for layering all year.

GANNI Red Mohair Cardigan £219 was £365 | GANNI This little red number has me drooling as we speak. It's designed for a classic slim fit and includes the iconic GANNI butterfly button closures.

GANNI Overdyed Bleach Denim Izey £147 was £245 | GANNI Another very niche preference for me – dropped-crotch jeans. I cannot stress enough how comfortable these jeans are for those who love to look chic, even if it's just for sitting at our desks all day.

GANNI Cashmere Mix Button Vest £207 was £345 | GANNI I invested in a GANNI cashmere vest two years ago and can safely say it is still as good as new. It's the perfect layering addition during this time of year, and has also served me well on its own during summer.

THE BEST SHOES AND ACCESSORIES IN GANNI'S BLACK FRIDAY SALE:

GANNI Embroidered Western Boots £375 was £625 | GANNI These boots are quite possibly the star of the GANNI sale. If these boots have been on your wish list for some time, I totally recommend investing now as the sale allows you to save a whopping £250.

GANNI Blue Fitted Wool Rib Knit Beanie £45 was £75 | GANNI Made from a blend of recycled wool, this classic GANNI beanie is my go-to accessory for those cold winter days.

GANNI Blue Fitted Wool Rib Knit Beanie £45 was £75 | GANNI Fun fact: GANNI's butterfly logo symbolises transformation, change, and positivity. This cute little keychain is a great stocking filler for your favourite GANNI girl.