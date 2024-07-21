I’m a fashion editor and I’m heading to the french countryside this summer - here’s what I'm taking

The rhetoric that French women are well-dressed is befitting and city style is just one aspect they’ve mastered. When moving to Paris, I was shocked to discover that come summer, Parisians flock to the neighbouring countryside to sample slow living, accompanied by their tasteful garb of floral adorned dresses, Breton and linen in excess.

I’ve been fortunate enough to venture outside the city on three occasions and second to marvelling at the all-encompassing landscape, I’ve studied ways to dress as per the activities that typically ensue — you know the sort, surmounting mountains, village jaunts, meandering through quaint market towns and more importantly, conversation fuelled apéritif. Each time, I return home with a comprehensive list detailing what I would and wouldn’t take on my next trip to the French countryside.

I’ve deduced the importance of nonchalance when dressing, which is a difficult truth for a confessed “overdresser” like myself. It does, however, point me in the direction of one-fell-swoop outfits. A significant proportion of my wardrobe (and subsequently my holiday capsule) comprises dresses and summer is when I gravitate towards effortless styles that can be elevated if you so wish.

I’ve fine-tuned my packing list with versatile pieces that speak to my sense of style, fuss-free fabrications and options for formal events should they take place. Continue reading for my countryside packing edit– including versatile, easy-to-wear and fashion-forward components (cue bold earrings), that make me feel my best when holidaying, all the while appropriate for restful activities. Granted, there’s a frock-heavy theme to follow but it truly is the easiest and most uniform option. Trust me, you won’t be disappointed.

French countryside outfit inspiration

Avalon's french countryside packing list

Expandable Check-In Medium £380 at Monos I prefer to opt for a medium-sized suitcase, especially if I’m travelling by car. The trick is to pack smart and light, with space for souvenirs (read; fromage) on departure. I’m most familiar with Monos’ sturdy models and I’m particularly fond of the expandable gusset on the latest type.

Chelsea 4 Packing Cubes in Taupe £50 at Antler I never travel without packing cubes and Antler boasts one of the sleekest designs on the market. Between the double zip feature and creamy taupe, it’s chic and functional in equal measure.

Nere Cosmetic Case With Travel Bottles £29.90 at Nere This two-tiered cosmetics case comes complete with a selection of travel-sized bottles. Dedicate one part to makeup and the other skincare.

The Sarong: Linen, Lapis Blue £75 at WNU With Nothing Underneath arsenal comprises cotton, silk and linen-rich shirts inspired by menswear. Having owned this particular style for a few years, I champion the relaxed fit and its aptness for nonchalant dressing in the summer. Lapis is a unique colour way and the style features a discreet weave which sets it apart from a standardised poplin blue. More recently, With Nothing Underneath introduced matching sarongs.

Isabella Midi Dress £222 at Palm Noosa Palm Noosa certainly know how to create a charming number. From the cocoa hue and overstated seashell print, to the halter neck and barely-there necktie ever-so-slightly gracing the décolletage.

Katherina Shirred Cotton-Voile Midi Dress £307 at Net-a-porter Dôen’s styles offer a romantic interpretation — they’re synonymous with slow living and a cottagecore aesthetic. The puffed sleeve and full skirt features exude femininity. It wouldn’t be a countryside edit without a shirred frock.

Iggy polka-dot midi dress £290 at MyTheresa The deep navy, yolky yellow and peek-through lace lend a modern twist to the classic black and white polka dot.

Catania Bitter Choc Linen Strapless Dress £190 at Dissh Bandeau silhouettes shaped up to be 2022's hottest summer trend, though its timelessness and seasonal appropriateness make it a feature we’ll likely see henceforth. I’m particularly fond of the juxtaposition between the prom dress silhouette with the throw-on element and fuss-free linen fabrication.

The Gemma - Pink Floyd £225 at Realisation Par Few brands master barely-there frocks like Realisation Par, so it’s rightfully earned its place as the ultimate summer dress brand. Every couple of years, I weave a piece from its collection into my existing wardrobe. Although trend-led, the sheer elements provide breathability, which is integral for balmy days. Realisation Par’s most recent print is a subtle nod to floral frocks, although the plunge shape, ‘90s slip and botanical print are irrefutable themes of the noughties Renaissance.

Layered Asymmetric Mini Skirt £97 at Stories Day-to-day my personal style veers towards midi lengths but summer is when I experiment with shrunken hemlines. It is weather-appropriate, after all.

Linen A-Line Dress £75 at &OtherStories How couldn’t I be endeared to mini-styles when living in Paris? Mini dresses serve as a foundational wardrobe staple and they can be styled with myriad footwear options — from canvas trainers to heeled sandals.

Triomphe Oval-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses £400 at Celine Through the years, I’ve learned the significance of accessories and you’ll span plenty of wear from a classic pair of sunglasses. Celine’s Triomphe Oval model is my frame of choice. The rounded cat eye and tinted frame loan it a vintage elegance and it elevates most ensembles. It remains one of Celine’s highly coveted entry-level designer goods.

Santa Rosa Woven Leather Shoulder Bag £297 at Net-a-porter Come June (weather permitting), my sac de jour is traded for its woven counterpart and it is sheer perfection — from its auburn colourway to the extended plaited handle.

Twirl Pearl Earrings £255 at Kitty Joyas It wouldn’t be a summer holiday edit without overstated earrings and Kitty Joyas’ twisted pearl jewels hit the mark.

Justine basket bag £220 at Sezane Basket bags are a staple whilst holidaying. The style has been spearheaded by French tastemakers (namely Jane Birkin) since the ‘60s and its relevance remains decades on. Whereas wicket bags are inherently French, soft-shell raffia has become the natural progression. Most importantly, they’re significantly easier to pack and will span years of wear, due to their timelessness and versatility.

Printed Silk Scarf - White/black - Arket Gb £97 at Arket The options are aplenty. Knot this chic accessory through your tresses or around the nook of your handbag.

Jessie Thong Sandal £128 at Reformation Many iterations of the flip-flops have come forth this season but Reformation’s boasts a complementary padded sole for added comfort.

Milla Leather Mules £320 at Net-a-porter An itty bitty heel will do just the trick if you require a formal element to the aforementioned ensembles. The French countryside is home to many eateries, after all.

Women's Tree Runners - Kaikoura White (white Sole) £110 at All Birds Allbirds will never steer you wrong. It’s the go-to brand when it comes to comfort and sustainability.

Gabriela Ruched Stretch-Repreve® Swimsuit £160 at Net-a-porter This elegant swimsuit comes complete with a high-leg silhouette and ruched bustier. It also comprises the innovative textile Repreve.

Bella Bikini Top £75 at Tona The Label Tona excels at fashion-forward and inclusive swimwear for D – FF cup breasts.

The Vintage-Fit Sweatshirt - Ice Grey £120 at Navy Grey You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more supple sweatshirt than Navy Grey. Its refined loungewear is apt for off-duty days and elevated ensembles, alike. My favourite styling tip is the addition of overstated earrings.

Manteau Anvers Approx. £145 at Soeur It may be summer but the Brit in me is prepared for every eventuality and the weather in France isn’t too dissimilar. A lightweight rain jacket will take little to no room in your luggage and will ensure you remain dry in the event of unprecedented downpours.

Aurora Light Shape Leggings £195 at Wolford From country walks to workouts and home lounging, Wolford’s Aurora leggings will prove itself as the hero piece you overlooked.