You'll never guess where these expensive-looking earrings are from
Chic *and* affordable
'Your earrings! Are those the...' 'No, they're from Amazon! And they're only £13.99.' This unexpected revelation prompted several members of the Marie Claire team to immediately click and buy a pair.
The earrings in question? Statement teardrop studs in gleaming gold (or silver, if that's more your thing). They're sculptural and modern and look great with a slicked-back bun – no extra jewellery needed.
It's a silhouette we first saw at Bottega Veneta's Autumn/Winter 2022 show, and one that has since been reinterpreted by many brands. Nearly two years on and the oversized earring trend shows no sign of waning.
In other words, you'll be wearing these for many years to come, which, in cost-per-wear terms, is promising.
Let's talk styling. The Marie Claire team has been wearing theirs with everything from form-fitting tees and low-slung, baggy jeans to pastel-hued slip dresses.
'I usually wear my hair scraped back so you can really see them, and like to wear them with dark colours to make them pop,' says Marie Claire's eCommerce Analyst, Sophie Cookson.
Somehow, the sculptural shape lends itself to all manner of outfits and events. They're both work and party-appropriate – a rare thing.
Shop the earrings:
Natalie Hughes is Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She has worked as a fashion journalist and content consultant for 16 years, crafting copy and content for magazines and brands including Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Net-a-Porter, Who What Wear, Matches, Glamour, and more.
