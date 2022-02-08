It’s only February, but I’ve found the best trench coat of 2022 at ARKET

We may be only into the second month of the year but I’m calling it: I’ve found the best coat of 2022, and it comes courtesy of ARKET.
It’s just so damn perfect that I think you can stop searching and dedicate the rest of the year to other sartorial pursuits, such as shopping for a great designer handbag.
The trench is part of the Scandi brand’s new in section, meaning it just dropped this week, and I can tell it’ll sell quickly, so you’d better hurry so I don’t beat you to it.
Dubbed the ‘cotton linen coat’, it’s cut at a flattering calf length and is slightly oversized, immediately making it look more expensive. It’s crafted from a blend of linen and cotton and features a slightly rounded collar as well as slanted pockets and tortoiseshell buttons down the front.
In other words, it’s chic and practical and comes in at just £150, an absolute bargain for a timeless item such as this one.
Cotton Linen Coat – £150 at ARKET
Cut at a calf length, this versatile coat features a slightly oversized silhouette. Crafted from a blend of linen and cotton, it has been washed for a casual look.
Oversized Car Coat – £190 at ARKET
Made from a cotton blend, this contemporary car coat is sewn from a coated twill fabric. Cut for an oversized fit, it is designed with raglan-cut sleeves.
Now I will say that I ARKET have just launched another great trench, so I feel obliged to include it too. Called the ‘oversized car coat’ (why wouldn’t you need a car coat?), it’s slightly less conventional in that it features snap buttoning, is styled even more oversized and has raglan-cut sleeves.
It is beautiful nonetheless, and could be yours for £190. Something to look forward to for spring.