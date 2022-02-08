It’s only February, but I’ve found the best trench coat of 2022 at ARKET

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We may be only into the second month of the year but I’m calling it: I’ve found the best coat of 2022, and it comes courtesy of ARKET.

It’s just so damn perfect that I think you can stop searching and dedicate the rest of the year to other sartorial pursuits, such as shopping for a great designer handbag.

The trench is part of the Scandi brand’s new in section, meaning it just dropped this week, and I can tell it’ll sell quickly, so you’d better hurry so I don’t beat you to it.

Dubbed the ‘cotton linen coat’, it’s cut at a flattering calf length and is slightly oversized, immediately making it look more expensive. It’s crafted from a blend of linen and cotton and features a slightly rounded collar as well as slanted pockets and tortoiseshell buttons down the front.

In other words, it’s chic and practical and comes in at just £150, an absolute bargain for a timeless item such as this one.

Now I will say that I ARKET have just launched another great trench, so I feel obliged to include it too. Called the ‘oversized car coat’ (why wouldn’t you need a car coat?), it’s slightly less conventional in that it features snap buttoning, is styled even more oversized and has raglan-cut sleeves.

It is beautiful nonetheless, and could be yours for £190. Something to look forward to for spring.