Despite the lockdown slowly easing, many companies are shifting their business models to more flexible hours as well as working from home days. Which means now’s the perfect time to invest in ethical loungewear.
Why? Because if sweatshirts and hoodies are to become one of your wardrobe essentials for the foreseeable (who’d have thought it?) them you might as well invest in sustainable fashion brands which are producing eco-friendly clothes which have a lower negative impact on the planet.
As with any other ethical garment, you firstly want to look at which fabrics are used to create ethical loungewear. Are they made from certified organic cotton that is more durable and is more biodegradable? Or have they been made with recycled materials such as plastic waste found in the sea?
Then you want to question the supply chain. Where were the pieces made, how long was their journey from the factory to you (ie carbon footprint), are the workers treated fairly and how much energy is used to make them? If a brand is transparent about its practices, you’ll usually be able to find this information on their website on the ‘about us’ or ‘our story’ section.
You might also want to check out whether a brand has partnered up with any charities that give back to communities and the planet. For example, Ninety Percent gives 90% of its profits between charitable causes (customers can vote for which ones by entering a code found on the garments) and the people that help make its clothes.
The best sustainable loungewear sets
If you’ve already stocked up on sustainable swimwear for the summer, sustainable sports brands for your at-home workouts and sustainable lingerie for every other occasion, then please do keep scrolling to shop my edit of the best ethical loungewear.
BASSIKE + NET SUSTAIN lace-up organic cotton-jersey sweatshirt
Bassike's loungewear is ethically and sustainably produced, made from 100% Australian GOTS certified organic cotton and grown without the use of pesticides or toxic dyes.
CLASSIC ORGANIC SWEATPANTS, £60 at COLORFUL STANDARD
Garments are made from 100% Organic Cotton, which means cotton that is grown without genetically modiﬁed seeds, and crafted in Portugal by a team of skilled hardworking individuals the label has built a close relationship with. It works under the European Union Labour Law, which focuses on fair employment conditions and informing and consulting workers.
NINETY PERCENT + NET SUSTAIN brushed organic cotton-jersey jumpsuit
With each collection, the brand focuses on improving in all areas: respectful working environments, sustainable materials, garment longevity, transparency and traceability, animal welfare, water stewardship, emissions and CO2, circularity. It also shares 90% of its profits between charitable projects and those who have contributed to the collections.
BANANAS HOODIE, £55 at TOMORROW
50% of all proceeds will be donated and shared equally between the artists involved in the collection and Surge, a non-profit animal rights organisation determined to create a world where compassion towards all non-human animals is the norm.
Lara Organic Dress, £85 at Baukjen
This latest loungewear drop is crafted in eco-friendly fabrics such as organic cotton and EcoVero Jersey. Upcycled fabric has also been used to bring new life to left-over fabric from previous collections. All of this plays into the brand’s dedication to slow fashion and championing change through sustainable practices.
Basically Baum JOSANN SHORTS, £59 Baum Und Pferdgarten
Baum's new loungewear collection is made of eco-friendly materials such as organic and recycled cotton.
Madelyn Bamboo Organic Cotton Jersey Printed Jumpsuit, £59.95 at thought
This jumpsuit is made from 67% viscose derived from bamboo, 28% certified organic cotton and 5% elastane jersey.
Lilac Jogger, £55 at Ro&Zo
Each collection in 2021 will be at least 25% made from sustainable fabrics and it's the brand's promise that by 2022 it will be 75%. A few of sustainable bases include FSC certified viscose, Tencel and BCI cotton fabrics.
#TOGETHERWEAR T–SHIRT, £20 at #TOGETHERBAND
The curated gender-free collection features 100% sustainable hoodies, sweatshirts, t-shirts and tote bags, all of which further the advancement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Available in black, white and dark grey, the collection offers 100% of all proceeds to life-changing programmes through #TOGETHERBAND’s beneficiaries. The recycled loungewear collection uses 100% recycled yarns; 60% from recycled organic cotton collected from the fashion industry, with the remaining 40% from recycled plastic bottles.
RIPSTOP TROUSER OAT, £75 at WAWWA
WAWWA focuses on producing eco-friendly streetwear such as organic t-shirts, which use 91% less water than a non-organic t-shirt which requires 2,000 litres of water to make. It uses 100% recycled materials (such as plastic salvaged from the sea) and all clothing is free of animal products.