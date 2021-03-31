Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Despite the lockdown slowly easing, many companies are shifting their business models to more flexible hours as well as working from home days. Which means now’s the perfect time to invest in ethical loungewear.

Why? Because if sweatshirts and hoodies are to become one of your wardrobe essentials for the foreseeable (who’d have thought it?) them you might as well invest in sustainable fashion brands which are producing eco-friendly clothes which have a lower negative impact on the planet.

As with any other ethical garment, you firstly want to look at which fabrics are used to create ethical loungewear. Are they made from certified organic cotton that is more durable and is more biodegradable? Or have they been made with recycled materials such as plastic waste found in the sea?

Then you want to question the supply chain. Where were the pieces made, how long was their journey from the factory to you (ie carbon footprint), are the workers treated fairly and how much energy is used to make them? If a brand is transparent about its practices, you’ll usually be able to find this information on their website on the ‘about us’ or ‘our story’ section.

You might also want to check out whether a brand has partnered up with any charities that give back to communities and the planet. For example, Ninety Percent gives 90% of its profits between charitable causes (customers can vote for which ones by entering a code found on the garments) and the people that help make its clothes.

The best sustainable loungewear sets

