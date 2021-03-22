They say it’s always best to start small, so if you’re trying to build a more eco-friendly wardrobe, may I suggest you start with sustainable lingerie?
While lingerie isn’t exactly one of the most environmentally-friendly industries, there are a few ethical fashion brands doing their very best to change that in different ways.
Some are focusing on fabrics that will have the least impact on the planet, such as made from natural fibres (organic cotton, bamboo, wood pulp) or recycled materials, thus making sure they are in turn more durable and better recyclable. Brands are also practicing circularity by making bras and knickers using surplus fabric rather than sending it to landfill. Genius.
Others are focusing on producing their products more ethically, whether that’s lowering their carbon footprint by shortening the supply chain, using a production process that is less harmful to the planet, such as using less water or dying lingerie using natural products.
Regardless of which aspect it is focusing on, if not all of them, any sustainable brand worth its salt will have clear information about its creds on its site, so that you, the consumer, can be part of the journey too.
Where can I buy sustainable lingerie?
The good news, what with non-essential shops being closed right now, is that you can buy loads of sustainable lingerie online. Sure, it’s a bit of a faff as if you’re unsure of your size, it means trying on at home and returning afterwards, but you can do that for free, and some postal partners will even collect your parcel from your door.
With that in mind, please find my pick of the best sustainable lingerie pieces below. There are knickers made of bamboo cotton, bras made of biodegradable silk and super comfy shapewear made of lycra and an environmentally friendly, carbon-neutral yarn made from beech trees. Enjoy.
STRIPE & STARE Set of four Basics Fruit stretch-modal briefs, £40 at Selfridges
These briefs are made from the label’s signature modal, sustainably sourced from beechwood trees. Using 95% less water in its production than cotton, it also breathes with the skin and holds its shape and softness with no VPL.
Basic Bodysuit, €55 at nude
The label's organic cotton is grown with no pesticides, herbicides or harmful chemicals. Organic production maintains soil fertility, reduces the use of toxic and persistent pesticides and builds biologically diverse agriculture.
MOONSHINE SET, £70 at FRUITY BOOTY
'We created Fruity Bootyto celebrate normality rather than idealizing perfection,' says founder Hattie Tennant. 'We use real girls instead of models and never photoshop our images. We mainly use fabrics that would have otherwise gone to waste and turn them into something beautiful, creating limited-edition collections.'
COMMANDO Butter modal-blend bralette, £58 at MATCHESFASHION
The butter fabric is made from a combination of lycra and an environmentally friendly, carbon-neutral yarn made from beech trees. These beech trees require no extra water and no pesticides, and are considered a renewable resource. The Austrian knitting mill where butter fabric is produced uses over 80% renewable energy. The dyeing and finishing practices for butter are state-of-the-art and a large amount of the process heat (from used water and used air) is recovered and reused. Lastly, butter is Eco-Tex Standard 100, OekoTex STep, and REACH certified.
Ava Bra, £48 at LARA INTIMATES
Lara underwear is made from deadstock fabric in its UK factory, and bras are available in sizes 26-36, A-GG.
Nothing Personal Bodysuit, €110 at UNDRESS CODE
The label ensures transparency of its production process. All items are made in Poland, using materials from France and Italy. The crotch lining is made of bamboo cotton, and the label doesn't overproduce items to avoid waste. It also avoids plastic in its packaging.
BASERANGE Bell stretch-bamboo jersey briefs, £25 at Net-A-Porter
Baserange is committed to eliminating synthetic fabrics from its collections and uses natural fibres, such as bamboo and organic cotton.
HARA Leo Organic Bamboo High-Cut Bra Charcoal, £34 at Know the Origin
HARA, meaning green in Hindi, is an Australian label focused on consciously creating lingerie made from bamboo, which is less harmful to the planet, is OEKO-TEX 100 certified and dyed using plant dyes.
NK IMODE Caprice V-neck floral lace-trimmed silk night dress, £255 at Selfridges
The label uses rescued stock materials or 100% biodegradable silk for its designs.