The most perfect black coat has gone into the Cos Black Friday sale

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

I’m almost hesitant to share this deal with you, because I don’t want it to sell out. But Cos has just put the most amazing black coat in its Black Friday sale and it’s too beautiful not to share.

And side note, if you’re looking for other Black Friday clothing deals, we’ve got tonnes, including 30% off at ALL SAINTS and Gucci Black Friday discounts.

I’ve been looking for a classic long lapel coat for so long, and was prepared to spend a little extra on it as it’s such a timeless buy. But who am I to refuse a discount?

Normally £180, it’s been reduced by 30% to £126, which is a pretty good deal considering it’s made of 70% wool and 4% recycled cashmere, so excellent quality.

You might be tempted to wait until the Boxing Day sale to buy this coat, but I wouldn’t risk it if I were you. Cos coats tend to sell fast, and if your size runs out, chances are it won’t be restocked so late in the season.

So do yourself a favour and invest in this bad boy, or a couple of other gorgeous ones I’ve seen in the sale below.

COS is known for its really good quality basics, so this really isn’t a bad time to invest in some wardrobe essentials.

Happy shopping.