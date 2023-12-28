I spend a vast amount of time trawling through the new-in sections—it's literally my job! As Marie Claire UK's Junior Shopping Editor, knowing what's in store and where to get the best deals is part of my job description. Picking up trends has become second nature and at the moment there's one style in particular that seems to be everywhere. Enter, the humble grey jumper.

A wardrobe essential, this classic knitwear style has received a modern revival recently. From fluffy wool to cashmere styles, crewneck to collar detailing and light to dark tones, grey jumpers are the perfect balance of a timeless fashion piece with an on-trend feel.

When it comes to styling, the options are endless. Whether you pair it with touches of red (AKA this season’s it-shade), use it to dress down a pair of statement silver trousers, or go for a classic denim-and-knitwear look, a grey jumper will go with just about everything. And thanks to its timeless nature, you know it’ll be wearable for many years to come—it deserves a spot in your capsule wardrobe.

Grey jumpers are also a great way to extend the life of your party outfits by giving them a more casual feel. You can pair a grey knit with a satin slip skirt or layer it over your sequin party dress (as I’m planning to for New Year’s Eve myself). Not only does this make your party outfits feel more wearable, but it makes them feel more elevated and on-trend too—a win-win if you ask me.

Essentially: a grey jumper is a classic and versatile piece that you can re-wear for years to come. The fact that grey jumpers are on trend right now is just a bonus, really. I've trawled through my favourite shops—both designer and high-street—to pick my favourite ones. So, without further ado, I present the most timeless and on-trend grey jumpers to shop now and love forever.

The best grey jumpers to shop now:

Cos Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper £225 at Cos

Topshop knitted crew neck jumper in grey £29 at ASOS

Toteme Oversized Embroidered Wool and Cashmere-Blend Sweater £480 at Net-a-Porter

Mango Fine Knit Turtleneck Jumper £22.99 at Mango

Part Two Hellina Wool Blend Jumper £56 at John Lewis

Recycled Blend Ribbed Jumper with Wool £29.50 at M&S