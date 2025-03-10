Boho isn’t going anywhere this Spring - 5 must-have pieces from Chloé fans at Paris Fashion Week
Count us in as Chloé’s latest recruits
I’m not exaggerating when I say, everyone who’s anyone wants to be a Chloé girl right now. What started off as an army of stylish celebs at the 2024 Met Gala has turned into a few blown boho revival. It’s for this reason the fashion industry waited with bated breath for Creative Director Chemena Kamali’s AW25 show in Paris this week.
Yet while Marie Claire Fashion Editor Penny Goldstone had her eye on the catwalk, I kept watch for the girl squad of celebrities, influencers and fashion insiders in attendance, and most importantly, what they were wearing. You see, while the catwalk provides inspiration for the season ahead, it’s the street style looks I turn to for inspiration on how to wear the trends right now.
And, the Chloé girls didn’t disappoint. On the FROW actress Zoey Deutch sat alongside Lily James in one of the fashion houses most exciting pieces, the utility jacket, while rapper Doechii turned the streets into her own fashion moment arriving barefoot under a floor length ruffled gown.
While I wouldn’t suggest barefoot is the most practical way to wear the trend for spring, if you are looking for inspiration, there were a few key pieces the Chloé girls relied upon that you can easily work into your wardrobe right now. From a spring-approved take on the faux fur coat to crochet co-ords and sheer dresses, these are the pieces you need to channel a Chloé girl for SS25…
1. Utility jackets
In my opinion the most exciting piece from their SS25 collection, Chloé’s puff sleeve utility jackets were a favourite among guests at this season's AW25 show. Jackets were worn in pastel shades and left open to reveal dresses, bloomers and bubble skirts for a playful look.
2. Shaggy fur coats
On colder days, it’s faux fur the Chloé girls opt for. These aren’t just any faux fur coats however, these styles are shaggy and supersized, moving away from the old money inspired faux fur coats we’ve been seeing recently and instead embracing a more rustic appearance.
3. Floaty dresses
You’ll know by now that soft, sheer dresses are the Chloé girls MO, and so, it’ll come as no surprise to hear that they were a favourite among those sitting on the front row. Channel their ethereal vibe in styles with ruffles, frills or draped detailing for the quintessential Chloé look.
4. Co-ords
Chloé approved co-ords came in many different forms, from tailored styles to cosy knit duos. Top tap into this look, opt for a natural colour palette and finish with knee high boots and layers of gold jewellery.
5. Over the knee boots
Don’t want to go barefoot like Doechii, well, when it comes to accessories, there’s only one way to go. Over the knee boots were worn with everything from dresses to skirts and shorts. The key to wearing them the Chloé way is to pair them with short styles for maximum impact, these are boots that are made to be seen.
