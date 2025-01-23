5 ways weddings have evolved beyond old-school patriarchy
From TikTok debates over the ‘tradwife’ trend to global backlash over JD Vance’s remarks about “childless cat ladies,” it’s clear that our view of traditional gender roles is shifting. And as we rethink these outdated norms, marriage traditions are also getting a modern update. Brides today are rewriting the rulebook—taking control of their weddings and ditching patriarchal customs in favour of something more authentic.
From swapping permission for partnership to safeguarding their big day with wedding insurance, here are five ways modern brides are taking the reins on their special day.
1. Blessings over permission
The tradition of asking a bride’s father for “permission” to marry dates back to ancient Rome, where grooms would offer a coin to signify the bride’s transition from one man’s household to another. Today, this custom feels, well, archaic. So many couples are replacing it with something far less transactional: seeking a blessing. By doing so, the focus shifts to partnership, respect and the bride’s autonomy—because her decision to say yes has nothing to do with anyone else’s approval.
2. The rise of double-barrel surnames
While many brides still take their partner’s last name, a growing number are redefining this tradition. According to a Guide for Brides study, one in five brides now opt to keep their maiden name, while others embrace a stylish compromise: the double-barrel surname. It’s a chic, empowering choice that symbolises equality, where both partners make a change to reflect their shared future. Plus, let’s face it—double-barrel names just have that je ne sais quoi.
3. Mixing up the wedding party
Gone are the days when wedding parties were strictly gendered. Modern brides and grooms are embracing inclusivity, assembling mixed-gender wedding parties that reflect the most important people in their lives—regardless of gender. This shift also creates space for non-binary friends, who may not feel comfortable with traditional titles like “bridesmaid” or “groomsman.” For some couples, this approach is also a way to navigate the emotional challenges of wedding traditions. Couples who’ve lost parents, experienced family estrangements or have complex relationships with loved ones find mixed-gender wedding parties offer more flexibility to honour the people they cherish without adhering to old-fashioned norms. Ultimately, this inclusive approach makes for a more meaningful and personalised celebration.
4. Rethinking the walk down the aisle
The image of a father walking his daughter down the aisle is iconic, but it’s also steeped in the patriarchal notion of “giving her away.” While this tradition is still popular, couples are finding alternatives. In Sweden, for instance, it’s customary for the bride and groom to walk down the aisle together—a symbol of equality. This practice could start gaining traction globally, offering a solution for same-sex couples, those estranged from family or anyone who wants to break away from old-school norms.
5. The practical bride: Wedding insurance
The modern bride knows there’s a difference between a special wedding and a perfect one. Life happens—wine spills, suppliers cancel, weather takes a turn—and perfection isn’t the point. That’s why wedding insurance is becoming a must-have for some brides. Companies like The Insurance Emporium offer tailored policies that cover cancellation and rearrangement, financial failure of suppliers and more. With coverage of up to £75,000* for events big or small, it can help brides and grooms to focus on the planning of their big day knowing they’re covered.
Good things happen in the Insurance Emporium.
Learn more about wedding insurance options at The Insurance Emporium.
Please note: The Insurance Emporium’s policies do not cover cold feet!
*Cover level “Platinum” includes up to £75,000 cover for cancellation and rearrangement of up to two ceremonies and receptions.
Disclaimer
The Insurance Emporium offers a variety of cover levels, so please check the policy cover suits your needs before purchasing. For your protection, please ensure you read the Insurance Product Information Document (IPID) and policy wording, for information on policy exclusions and limitations. Lifestyle Policy Limited is an appointed representative of The Equine and Livestock Insurance Company Limited. The Insurance Emporium ® is a trading name of The Equine and Livestock Insurance Company Limited (registered in England and Wales no: 294940) which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority no: 202748.
Niamh McCollum is Features Assistant at Marie Claire UK, and specialises in entertainment, female empowerment, mental health, social development and careers. Tackling both news and features, she's covered everything from the rise of feminist audio porn platforms to the latest campaigns protecting human rights.
Niamh has also contributed to our Women Who Win series by interviewing ridiculously inspiring females, including forensic scientist Ruth Morgan, Labour MP Stella Creasy and ITV’s former Home Affairs Editor Jennifer Nadel.
Niamh studied Law in Trinity College Dublin. It was after enrolling in a Law & Literature class on her year abroad in Toronto that her love of writing was reignited. In no particular order, her big likes are Caleb Followill, hoops, red wine, sea swimming, shakshuka and long train journeys.
