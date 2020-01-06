Check out our round-up of the best dressed stars in the history of the Academy Awards

The Academy Awards is undoubtedly one of the most glamorous events in history. Since its advent in the fifties, it’s been a true celebration of the achievements of some of the biggest stars of the screen. The ceremony is now televised in over 200 countries. This is our comprehensive guide of the Best Oscar Dresses of all time.

Most expensive Oscar dresses

Go big or go home as they say, and when we say big, we mean several million dollars big, which is how much Nicole Kidman was paid to wear a Dior dress back in 1997. Also up there were Lupita Nyong’o’s $150k pearl-encrusted Calvin Klein dress which was famously stolen from her hotel room in 2015, and Cate Blanchett’s 2007 Swarovski crystal Armani Privé gown, which was worth $200k – see our full round-up of the most expensive Oscar dresses of all time here.

Oscars dress code

Technically, the dress code for the Oscars is ‘black tie’ formal which would involve a black tux for men and ballgowns for women, though it has become less strict over the years, with men opting for colours like dark blue and navy (or powder blue if you’re Jared Leto), and women going for different lengths, and sometimes even suits.

Best Oscar dresses 2019

The 2019 Oscars red carpet was a strong one, notably from Jennifer Lawrence in her bronze Dior gown, Saoirse Ronan’s pink Calvin Klein bow, and Margot Robbie’s bridal-inspired Chanel dress.

Best Oscar dresses ever

At the first ever Oscars, it was an iconic moment when waif-like Audrey Hepburn won the Best Actress trophy for her role in the 1953 film Roman Holiday. Her dress was designed by Hubert de Givenchy and the actress went on to become his muse. The delicate flowers adorning the fabric seemed to chime with her elfin features. The look was innocent, yet striking and sexy and won her hearts all over the fashion industry.

In 1995, a year after wearing THAT safety-pinned Versace dress to the premiere of Four Weddings And A Funeral, Liz stepped out once again on the arm of Hugh Grant. This time she was wearing a slightly less out-there affair, a beautiful embellished gown (with the requisite plunging neckline still in place of course).

Despite a couple of her looks now seeming a little bit dated, Nicole Kidman has turned heads in an iconic dress at a number of Oscar ceremonies. In 2000 she most certainly stole the show as she walked the red carpet with then-husband Tom Cruise. She positively shimmered in the clingy one-shouldered gold gown.

In the years that followed, the likes of Halle Berry, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Lopez all wore some incredible pieces that have landed them in our round-up of the most iconic Oscar dresses of all time.

Fast-forward to 2009 and it’s Katherine Heigl’s turn to take the spotlight in Los Angeles. Combining two of the night’s key trends – asymmetric cuts and the colour red – she commanded attention for all the right reasons in an Escada column dress.

2013 saw Amy Adams get it very right in a feathered Oscar de la Renta design and 2014 was Jennifer Lawrence’s time to shine. She picked a Dior floor-sweeper that was incredibly flattering to her trim hourglass curves.

In 2015 and 2016, there were sequins, ruffles and feathers galore, with Emma Stone and Emily Blunt shimmering in Elie Saab and Prada respectively.

For 2019, demure was not an option, as hot pinks, reds and sheer numbers invaded the red carpet, thanks to the likes of Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Helen Mirren.

Keep reading to see who else has featured in our edit of the most iconic Oscar dresses of all time…