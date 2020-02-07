This is officially everyone’s favourite Oscars dress of all time

In the 90 years since the Academy Awards started, there have been some pretty epic Oscar dresses. There was the one Audrey Hepburn wore to pick up her Oscar for Roman Holiday in 1953, and in 1995, the Versace safety pin dress Elizabeth Hurley wore to accompany Hugh Grant down the red carpet.

More recently, we had Angelina Jolie’s 2012 Atelier Versace dress, with a split so high that it earned her leg its own Twitter account. I also loved Jennifer Lawrence’s 2014 bridal Dior gown – even if it did cause her to tumble up the stairs to pick up her award, and don’t even get me started on all the insanely expensive Oscars dresses.

All this to say it’s hard to pick a favourite, but that the public did in a survey by OnBuy.com. The British marketplace asked over 3,000 people to pick their favourite celebrity Oscars dress of all time, and they picked… Angelina Jolie’s 2004 cream satin Marc Bouwer dress, which was unusual thanks to its halterneck design.

She was closely followed by Kate Hudson and her 2003 blush pink sequin Versace dress, and Keira Knightley’s romantic 2015 Valentino gown. See the full list of results below.