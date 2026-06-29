Instead of Light Washes, Celebrities and Fashion Experts Are Wearing a Different Denim Shade This Summer

With a heatwave settling over much of the UK, what did you learn from our last hot spell? Not to wear knee-high boots (I don't know how the girlies do it)? Switching your baseball cap for a sweat-wicking bandana scarf? Both are excellent takeaways but my area of interest has shifted to denim. It's such a staple for many of us that it feels wrong to exclude the fabric as soon as temperatures soar. But how can you sport it and not feel dizzyingly hot?

The A-list has come up with several answers. Firstly, Zoey Deutch's baggy jeans in an elegant indigo shade. I know, I know, wearing jeans that might pool at your ankles, adding extra inches that need to be dragged around, sounds like the opposite of heatwave-approved but, trust us (or Deutch), it's actually a more cooling way to wear jeans than anything more tailored, especially if you follow her advice about what to pair them with (more on that later). And P.S. Dark denim will hide any unwanted sweat marks and, ultimately, look far chicer than anything mid-blue or bleached.

Secondly, Bermuda shorts (or jorts), which have been trending for the past few summers and, surely, need no introduction. Again, they're slightly looser on the leg, allowing for crucial air circulation, but still have a tailored cut that's suitable for work, especially if you opt for a dark-blue denim.

Lastly, Rihanna's favourite: capri pants, denim edition. These are slimline but can also be paired with barely-there tops for balance (think, whisper-thin silks or cowl-neck halters) and ankle-tie heels for a look that's perfect for heatwave date nights (fiery, indeed!).

Baggy Jeans

Zoey Deutch (Image credit: Getty Images)

Baggy jeans in a heatwave?! An understandable question/exclamation but here's the thing—you're always going to be hot when it's a heatwave, and if you still want to wear denim, you should know that a baggier cut might have more fabric but with crucial wiggle room on the leg, thanks to a wide-leg cut, it's going to feel a lot more cooling than a straight or skinny fit. Of course, it matters what you wear it with. Enter Zoey Deutch, whose ribbed tank and heeled flip-flops felt like a no-muss, no-fuss take paired with indigo turn-up jeans.

Uniqlo Baggy Barrel Leg Jeans £34.90 at Uniqlo Uniqlo has one of the High Street's best jean selections particularly when it comes to wide-leg styles. Massimo Dutti High-Waist Palazzo Denim Pants Co-Ord £89.95 at Massimo Dutti If a more tailored option is your style, this wide leg pair of dark blue jeans in a thinner fabric will have a similar effect as a baggy pair, without feeling swamped. AGOLDE Low Curve Wide-Leg Denim Jeans £320 at Selfridges These loose jeans are still refined in silhouette, making them one of my favourites.

Bermuda Shorts

Ella Hunt (Image credit: Getty Images)

Instead of short-shorts, Bermudas have the edge this summer, especially pairs with a gentle flare or indigo wash like Ella Hunt's. Find a smart Bermuda, like the below pleat-front pair by COS, and you can most definitely wear them to work, tucking in a white shirt or knitted tank for a polished but positively cool outfit forecast.

Uniqlo Denim Shorts £24.90 at Uniqlo JW Anderson's Bermudas are easy to pair with tanks or strappy tops, making for an effortless heatwave outfit formula. COS Wide-Leg Denim Shorts £65 at COS The COS Bermudas almost have a board-short cut, giving them an ease that will be welcome during the heatwave. Reformation Elio Low Rise 14 In Denim Trouser Shorts £148 at Reformation The slightly elongated cut of these denim shorts makes them perfect for summer kitten heels.

Denim Capri Pants

Rihanna (Image credit: Backgrid)

Rihanna used to wear capris in the early '00s—and, 20 years later, nothing's changed except the fact that, now, she pairs them with the ultimate combination: double dark denim. It's a super-cool spin on a trouser suit—don't you think?—and, while you might not be able to wear the top half during a heatwave, it's a duo that's perfect for sultry evenings.

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