Colour-averse, look away. The shade combination quietly filtering through the most fashionable wardrobes this summer strays far from minimalist territory, combining colour-blocked primaries of bold blue and rich red in a pairing that’s unexpected yet striking in its simplicity.

As with many key trends, it began gaining traction on the runway, most notably in the Spring/Summer 26 collections of Loewe, Celine and Miu Miu—evidence that the pairing can feel far removed from any classic school-uniform aesthetic.

(Image credit: Loewe, Celine, Miu Miu)

Since then, it has been adopted by both minimalist and maximalist dressers alike, depending on how you choose to style it. Take Monikh Dale's blue tee and red flip flop look—a subtle way to weave the bolder tones into your wardrobe. Naomi Ackie took a similar approach, with red shoes proving one of the easiest ways to inject a pop of personality into any look.

Accessories offer an equally simple yet statement-making route in: a bag, headscarf—quickly becoming the go-to accessory of the best-dressed women we know, for the record—sunglasses or jewellery. For those ready to clash the clothing colours themselves, a couple of guidelines are worth keeping in mind.

Red and blue may seem like very different shades, but choosing them in similar richness will make an outfit feel more cohesive. Think a bold blue with a rich red, or two equally muted tones, rather than mixing intensity levels.

A white vest, trouser or tee will always help bring the two together more seamlessly. And if full colour blocking feels like a step too far, use one piece as an opportunity to drape: a red top tied around the waist or a blue shirt shrugged over the shoulders feels a little less intimidating if you're new to experimenting with statement shades.

Most importantly, it pays to go bold. If you're bored of playing it safe with neutrals, consider this your starting point for a more colourful summer wardrobe. Below, five pairings to act as inspiration.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors