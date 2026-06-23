We may all be Googling heatwave sleep hacks—window open, fan on, just a sheet, no duvet, is my personal sweet spot—but working out what to wear to the office in a heatwave feels considerably harder. That bikini and denim shorts, flip flops and mini dress, or shirt and shorts co-ord that looks great in the garden probably won't cut it at work. The women at Milan Fashion Week Men's Spring/Summer 2027, however, seem to have found a failsafe formula that's as simple as it is sleek: black and white.

This is nothing groundbreaking, of course. The two shades have long lived alongside each other in many a minimalist's wardrobe—just look to the Spring/Summer 26 runways of Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren for further evidence. But it's precisely this effortless simplicity that makes the pairing so appealing, and the small styling tweaks that keep it from feeling overdone.

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Lightweight natural fabrics like linen, cotton and silk, lay the foundations for looking both cool and comfortable. While structure is what makes them office-appropriate: tailored shorts, midi skirts and dresses that meet even the trickier dress codes.

Layering the two together is what keeps things crisp. A white smock dress with a black fisherman's sandal, a black skirt with a loose linen shirt, a black midi dress with white sandals are just a handful of starting points, none of them complicated.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Below, an edit of office-friendly black and white staples to take the faff out of heatwave dressing. Nobody needs that extra stress on top of the commute. Though let's be grateful for office aircon.

Shop Black and White Workwear

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