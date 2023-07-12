The Levi's Ribcage Jeans are on sale for Amazon Prime Day—and I'm stocking up on both shades

This Amazon Prime Day, I've got my eye on a pair of Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, on sale with 23% off for a limited time only.

I'll hold my hands up and say, I've never been a huge believer in Amazon's fashion offering. Fancy an air fryer? Sure thing. Investing in a high-tech Smart TV? Let's go. It's not new news that Amazon offers gadgets and gizmos aplenty.

But while I'd just got my head around my favourite skincare brands being Prime Day's best-kept secret (take a look at our Amazon Prime Day beauty deals and Amazon Prime Day perfume deals if you need convincing), I've still been rather dubious about fashion.

I was wrong: Amazon's fashion collection has been steadily improving year after year and Prime Day 2023 sees some of our favourite brands on offer with a healthy discount.

One particular item that's caught my eye (as well as these chic oversized sunglasses and this super cute Saodimallsu ruffle swimsuit for my hols) is the Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans. Amazon is offering a discount on both popular colourways - meaning it's time for me to invest in a new shade of my favourite jeans.

These are Levi's highest-rise jeans ever, which is great for someone like me who appreciates a shape that will lengthen my legs and make me feel that little bit taller.

(Image credit: Amazon)

I first invested in the Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans (usual price, £55) last year after friends raved about their flattering shape and they've quickly become one of my favourite capsule wardrobe items.

The Ribcage Jean, with a soaring 12-inch rise, offers a flattering silhouette thanks to its hip-slimming and waist-defining shape. In reference to my aforementioned shorter legs, the ankle-skimming length is also a big bonus for me, meaning I can wear flats without any threat of floor-skimming. Made with 99% Cotton and 1% Elastane, they're super comfy too.

So what's the Prime Day deal? Amazon is offering a healthy discount of 21% on the Noe Down shade, bringing the price down to £55—a steal! This shade is a deep blue and the pair I already own. Can vouch for its versatility.

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans in Noe Down, was £69.61 now £55 | Amazon A classic shade and classic cut, featuring Levi's most high-rise fit of all time.

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans in Feelin' Cagey, was £103.05 now £79 | Amazon Bring your look from day to night with ease, with this flattering pair of jeans that will become an instant classic.

The other shade is Feelin' Cagey, a deep grey/almost black shade that is a great choice for dressing up or down. This will be the pair I'll be investing in this Amazon Prime Day, priced at £79 with a 23% discount.

Want to see more? You can shop our edit of the best Prime Day fashion deals, updated regularly by our team.