As a shopping editor, I've done all the scrolling for you - here are the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 fashion deals before they end tonight

It’s the time of year we’ve all been waiting for - Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days are here! Previously known as Amazon Prime Day, this is one of the biggest sale events of the year, where you can save on Amazon’s huge selection of beauty, home, gifting, and of course, fashion finds.

But fashion sales (especially ones with as many options as Amazon has) can be difficult to navigate. Luckily as a shopping expert who spends more time browsing through online stores than I’d care to admit, I’ve developed a knack for filtering through the sale noise to find the chicest fashion pieces at the very best prices.

We're on the site all day and keeping this live blog updated every hour because we don’t want to miss any of the best fashion deals. Whether you’re looking to find some new jeans, an on-trend pair of earrings, or some staple pieces to round out your autumn/winter wardrobe, keep scrolling to shop the top picks from Amazon’s fashion deals page.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

It’s on right now! Previously known as Amazon Prime Day, Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event is running from Tuesday 10th October to midnight on Wednesday 11th October.

To take advantage of the deals you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member - if you’re not signed up yet you can get a free trial right here.

What are the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days fashion deals?

Amazon has really stepped up its game when it comes to fashion. Over the past few years it has introduced loads of its own new brands like The Drop and Find., where you can shop staple additions to your wardrobe alongside on-trend styles - and yes, Amazon’s own brands have some impressive discounts right now too.

It’s also a great place to find top designers like Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Radley and more - all under one roof, so when you introduce the impressive Prime Day discounts it becomes somewhat of an ideal shopping experience.

Of course as a shopping expert, the last thing I’d want to do is encourage you to shop just because something happens to be on sale! So I’ve included only the most timeless, autumn-friendly and giftable fashion finds in this list. Keep scrolling to shop them for yourself.

The best amazon prime day fashion deals:

30% off Orolay Long Trench Coat

(Image credit: Amazon)

Orolay Long Trench Coat (was £85.99) Today's Best Deals £60 at Amazon

If you're in the market for a new trench coat this autumn, might I point you in the direction of this 30%-off one from Orolay? Reviewers say it's of an incredibly high quality, so it will last you for years to come.

42% off Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

(Image credit: Amazon)

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans (were £103.05) Today's Best Deals £60 at Amazon

You basically can't go wrong with Levi's Ribcage straight ankle jeans - they're the perfect straight leg fit and never gape at the waist. I'll let you in on a little secret - I actually prefer them to the classic 501s.

24% off Chunky Silver teardrop statement earrings

(Image credit: Amazon)

Chunky Silver teardrop statement earrings (were £14.99) Today's Best Deals £11.39 at Amazon

I've been seeing silver jewellery everywhere at the moment, and this chunky teardrop design is the most on-trend style around. The pair was already a bargain even before the 24% discount!

20% off JW PEI Women's Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag

(Image credit: Amazon)

JW PEI Women's Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag (was £89) Today's Best Deals £71.20 at Amazon

JW PEI's iconic ruched handbag is discounted right now! It's available in loads of incredible colours - from statement brights to autumn-friendly neutrals, so there's sure to be one to suit your style.

30% off Orolay Women's Hooded Puffer Down Coat

(Image credit: Amazon)

Orolay Women's Hooded Puffer Down Coat (was £125.99) Today's Best Deals £88.19 at Amazon

Orolay's coats are always incredible quality, so I'm always on the lookout for any discounts. This long puffer coat is perfect for winter walks - being both comfy and chic, it ticks all the right boxes!

51% off Tommy Hilfiger Cable knit jumper

(Image credit: Amazon)

Tommy Hilfiger Cable knit jumper (was £150) Today's Best Deals £73.44 at Amazon

Save an impressive 51% on this classic Tommy Hilfiger cable knit. It's so easy to style with jeans, a satin slip skirt, or even some slouchy trousers for a put-together WFH look.

37% off RADLEY London cookie cutter medium Purse

(Image credit: Amazon)

RADLEY London cookie cutter medium Purse (Was £79) Today's Best Deals Now £50 at Amazon

Cult British brand Radley always deliver when it comes to chic accessories, and this purse is no exception. It comes in an autumn-friendly chocolate brown shade and is an impressive 37% off right now.

38% off Calvin Klein Women's Sleep Pant

(Image credit: Amazon)

Calvin Klein Women's Sleep Pant (Were £50) Today's Best Deals Now £31.08 at Amazon

If you're anything like me you'll probably be bringing out your comfy loungewear and PJ sets in preparation for the cosiest season. Now is a brilliant time to invest in a new pair of PJ bottoms - and these Calvin Klein ones are both chic and 38% off.

36% off Levi's Women's 90s Trucker Jacket

(Image credit: Amazon)

Levi's Women's 90s Trucker Jacket (Was £115.93) Today's Best Deals Now £74.50 at Amazon

Levi's 90s Trucker jacket is the perfect slouchy fit to throw on over basically anything. It's the ideal lightweight layer for this awkward in-between weather we've been having lately.

44% off Clarks Chelsea Boots

(Image credit: Amazon)

clarks flat black chelsea boots (were £75) Today's Best Deals Now £42 at Amazon

You can never go wrong with a classic pair of ankle boots. This Clarks pair are guaranteed to be comfy, and the timeless flat style will match beautifully with countless autumnal outfits.

53% off Tommy Hilfiger saddle bag

(Image credit: Amazon)

Tommy Hilfiger saddle bag (Was £130) Today's Best Deals Now £61.75 at Amazon

I can't quite believe the 53% discount on this Tommy Hilfiger saddle bag! The deep colours feel very autumn-friendly, so it's the ideal piece to take into the next season.

40% off Tommy Hilfiger Women's Th Iconic Cap

(Image credit: Amazon)

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Th Iconic Cap (was £45) Today's Best Deals Now £26.93 at Amazon

I'm always obsessed with baseball caps come autumn, and this chic navy one will pair perfectly with oversized knits and trench coats. Consider your autumn wardrobe sorted.

15% off the drop vegan leather straight leg trousers

(Image credit: Amazon)

the drop vegan leather straight leg trousers (were £47.90) Today's Best Deals Now £40.70 at Amazon

Leather trousers are the unsung heroes of the cold weather fashion world. Style this straight leg black pair with knitwear, sweatshirts, or your favourite striped tee (and privately gloat about the 15% discount you nabbed on them).

35% off Levi's Women's Iconic Western Shirt

(Image credit: Amazon)

Levi's Women's Iconic Western Shirt (was £69.17) Today's Best Deals Now £45 at Amazon

Double denim is still huge news moving into autumn, but if you're not keen on doubling up on your blue tones this washed black shirt is perfect. The oversized fit gives it a relaxed-yet-elevated feel.

50% off Geox knee-high boots

(Image credit: Amazon)

Geox black knee-high boots (were £160) Today's Best Deals Now £80 at Amazon

These knee-high boots are the perfect example of a long-lasting sale buy. They'll go with countless autumnal outfits - whether paired with mini skirts and tights or pulled on over leggings for a coffee run - and the comfy flat style still feels really elegant.

48% off Sloggi Women's Zero Feel Ultra Bra

(Image credit: Amazon)

Sloggi Women's Zero Feel Ultra Bra (was £39) Today's Best Deals Now £20.11 at Amazon

Who doesn't adore a bra that feels like you're wearing nothing at all? The name of this Sloggi Zero Feel bra speaks for itself - it's the ideal piece to wear under a plain white T-shirt plus you can save almost half price on it right now.