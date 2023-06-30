According to celebrities, this humble summer accessory is a fashion must-have right now

Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift, JLaw and Lori Harvey agree.

Celebrities wearing baseballs caps summer trend:
(Image credit: Getty)
Zoe Anastasiou
By Zoe Anastasiou
published

When summer officially arrives, each year we're privy to a slew of new accessories. From trending sunglass silhouettes to in-demand beach bags and seriously cool sandals, the season always brings new accessories to adore. 

Yet, for summer 2023, it seems like we're set to be relying on tried-and-tested classics, as celebrities are proving the most coveted fashion accessory of the season so far is the humble baseball cap. 

Now, we're not talking about pairing the item alongside your gym kit on the way to a yoga class, or opting to wear a cap for sun protection alongside your swimwear at the beach. This season, celebrities at adding the item to their outfits as a full-fledged fashion addition.

Kendall Jenner wore a New York Yankees-branded baseball last night, alongside an oversize blazer and chic black loafers, while Taylor Swift wore a similar look earlier this week, pairing a baseball cap with a button-down shirt and mini skort.

Taylor Swift wears Free People skirt and The Row shirt while out in New York

(Image credit: Getty)

Jennifer Lawrence has also played into the look of late, pairing a Ralph Lauren baseball cap alongside a white t-shirt, wide-leg trousers and The Row's coveted cross-body bag, while out in New York. 

And It-girl of the moment, Lori Harvey levelled up the look, wearing her cap alongside a tailored blazer, jeans and pointed-toe pumps. 

Indeed, there is absolutely no reason, your baseball cap needs to be relegated to sportswear anymore, these celebrities are proving the accessory has earned It-item status and can now be worn alongside even the most elevated looks. 

If you'd like to take a leaf out of Kendall, Taylor, Lori or JLaw's books, there are so many chic caps around at the moment, with several cool-girl brands (Ganni, Frankie Shop and Sporty & Rich) creating their own iterations. 

We're loving the fun, logo-branded looks, though you can also opt for plainer caps if you'd like to keep it a little more discreet. Below I have shopped out my favourite options aroud right now, many of which happen to be on sale. 

Keep scrolling to shop the best fashion girl-approved baseball caps, just in time for summer. 

Shop chic baseball caps:

Sporty & Rich Logo Corduroy Hat
Sporty & Rich Logo Corduroy Hat

Ganni Embroidered cotton-twill baseball cap
Ganni Embroidered cotton-twill baseball cap

Frankie Shop Frankie embroidered cotton-twill baseball cap
Frankie Shop Frankie embroidered cotton-twill baseball cap

Polo Ralph Lauren Signature Pony Baseball Cap
Polo Ralph Lauren Signature Pony Baseball Cap

Zoe Anastasiou
Zoe Anastasiou
Fashion Editor

Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire. 

