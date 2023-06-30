According to celebrities, this humble summer accessory is a fashion must-have right now

When summer officially arrives, each year we're privy to a slew of new accessories. From trending sunglass silhouettes to in-demand beach bags and seriously cool sandals, the season always brings new accessories to adore.

Yet, for summer 2023, it seems like we're set to be relying on tried-and-tested classics, as celebrities are proving the most coveted fashion accessory of the season so far is the humble baseball cap.

(Image credit: Getty)

Now, we're not talking about pairing the item alongside your gym kit on the way to a yoga class, or opting to wear a cap for sun protection alongside your swimwear at the beach. This season, celebrities at adding the item to their outfits as a full-fledged fashion addition.

Kendall Jenner wore a New York Yankees-branded baseball last night, alongside an oversize blazer and chic black loafers, while Taylor Swift wore a similar look earlier this week, pairing a baseball cap with a button-down shirt and mini skort.

(Image credit: Getty)

Jennifer Lawrence has also played into the look of late, pairing a Ralph Lauren baseball cap alongside a white t-shirt, wide-leg trousers and The Row's coveted cross-body bag, while out in New York.

(Image credit: Getty)

And It-girl of the moment, Lori Harvey levelled up the look, wearing her cap alongside a tailored blazer, jeans and pointed-toe pumps.

(Image credit: Getty)

Indeed, there is absolutely no reason, your baseball cap needs to be relegated to sportswear anymore, these celebrities are proving the accessory has earned It-item status and can now be worn alongside even the most elevated looks.

If you'd like to take a leaf out of Kendall, Taylor, Lori or JLaw's books, there are so many chic caps around at the moment, with several cool-girl brands (Ganni, Frankie Shop and Sporty & Rich) creating their own iterations.

We're loving the fun, logo-branded looks, though you can also opt for plainer caps if you'd like to keep it a little more discreet. Below I have shopped out my favourite options aroud right now, many of which happen to be on sale.

Keep scrolling to shop the best fashion girl-approved baseball caps, just in time for summer.