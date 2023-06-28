Taylor Swift just wore the coolest high-street skirt, and it's still in stock

Shop it while it lasts.

Taylor Swift spotted out in New York wearing Free People denim mini skirt and white blouse from Dôen.
(Image credit: Getty)
Jump to category:
Zoe Anastasiou
By Zoe Anastasiou
published

Taylor Swift is an incredibly busy woman. She is currently in the midst of the US leg of her world tour, having just completed shows in Pittsburg and Minneapolis. 

Ahead of her concerts in Ohio later this week, Swift made a pit stop in New York, and has been spotted out and about in Manhattan over the last few days. Taking a dressed-down approach to style, the megastar has been giving her fans an insight into her off-duty wardrobe and it seems that this summer, she is all about this mini skirt... or should we say skort. 

Yes, Swift has opted to wear a skort twice over the last few days. Yesterday, Swift was seen in a denim wrap-style iteration, and the day before she was spotted wearing a pleated mini version. 

Interestingly, both of the skorts are courtesy of high-street label Free People, and better yet, they both retail for less than £100. 

Taylor Swift spotted out in New York wearing Free People denim mini skirt and white blouse from Dôen.

(Image credit: Getty)

Yesterday, Swift styled her denim skort alongside a white, broderie anglaise blouse by Dôen and added a pair of Mary Jane loafers to the look. While the day before she matched her pleated skort alongside a button-down, stripe shirt from The Row and some chunky sole brogues from Malone Souliers

On both occasions, Swift offered a lesson in high-low dressing, pairing affordable high-street items alongside luxury designer brands. While Swift's The Row shirt retails for upwards of £1000, other elements in her outfit are far more attainable.

Taylor Swift wears Free People skirt and The Row shirt while out in New York

(Image credit: Getty)

When discussing the latest summer trends, skorts might not be an immediate fashion buy that springs to mind, though Swift is certainly making a case for them right now, having worn the unique design two days in a row. 

Could skorts be set for a fashion resurgence? Accordingly to TSwift, the answer is a resounding yes. 

Keep scrolling to shop Taylor Swift's exact Free People skorts, as well as a few other iterations of the item below. 

Shop Taylor Swift's Exact Free People Skorts:

Free People Emmy Denim Skort
Free People Emmy Denim Skort

Free People Heartbreaker Skort
Free People Heartbreaker Skort

Shop more skorts:

Veronica Beard Colin Denim Skirt
Veronica Beard Colin Denim Skirt

Nike NSW jersey skort
Nike NSW jersey skort

Levis Skort
Levi's Skort

Zoe Anastasiou
Zoe Anastasiou
Fashion Editor

Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire. 

Latest