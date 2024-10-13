Balzac Paris x Barbour is back with another sell-out collection

Seamlessly blending tradition and modernity, French label Balzac Paris has tapped heritage brand Barbour for their second collaboration this season. After a solid instant sell-out debut collaboration last year, it's no surprise we're pretty excited.

Known for their effortless designs, which include traditional basics such as capsule wardrobe knitwear and denim, Balzac Paris has quickly become a strong purveyor of quintessential chic French fashion to love and wear for many occasions.

(Image credit: Balzac Paris)

The limited edition collection includes eight pieces across ready-to-wear and accessories, from Barbour's classic barn jackets to Balzac Paris' signature leopard print, often seen in coats and tops.

Blending their classic materials into a distinctive patchwork with signature details to merge both brands' identities that are synonymous with their sustainability initiatives. Coming in sleek neutral tones for those looking for chic everyday pieces to workwear classics.

“Following the success of our previous capsule, we’re thrilled to be working again with Balzac Paris for the Autumn/Winter 2024 collection," says Nicola Brown, Director of Womenswear at Barbour. "The collection has expanded this season to include new styles that we’re really excited about, adding a real Barbour twist to Balzac’s favourite silhouettes.”

(Image credit: Balzac)

Below, we have rounded up the limited-edition pieces available to shop now.

