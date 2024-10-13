Balzac Paris x Barbour is back with another sell-out collection
Cool-girl approved
Seamlessly blending tradition and modernity, French label Balzac Paris has tapped heritage brand Barbour for their second collaboration this season. After a solid instant sell-out debut collaboration last year, it's no surprise we're pretty excited.
Known for their effortless designs, which include traditional basics such as capsule wardrobe knitwear and denim, Balzac Paris has quickly become a strong purveyor of quintessential chic French fashion to love and wear for many occasions.
The limited edition collection includes eight pieces across ready-to-wear and accessories, from Barbour's classic barn jackets to Balzac Paris' signature leopard print, often seen in coats and tops.
Blending their classic materials into a distinctive patchwork with signature details to merge both brands' identities that are synonymous with their sustainability initiatives. Coming in sleek neutral tones for those looking for chic everyday pieces to workwear classics.
“Following the success of our previous capsule, we’re thrilled to be working again with Balzac Paris for the Autumn/Winter 2024 collection," says Nicola Brown, Director of Womenswear at Barbour. "The collection has expanded this season to include new styles that we’re really excited about, adding a real Barbour twist to Balzac’s favourite silhouettes.”
Below, we have rounded up the limited-edition pieces available to shop now.
Shop the collection
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless.
