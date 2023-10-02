Did you spot America Ferrera’s subtle Barbie nod at the Chloé show? It’s Tres chic

Yes to the pop of pink

This fashion month we've been inspired by the outfits both on and off the runway in London, Milan and Paris. Few designers command as star-studded a front row as Chloé, and this year was no different with A-listers including Kelly Rowland, Olivia Wilde and Issa Rae all in attendance. While they all dressed to impress in pieces from the designer, our eyes were on actress America Ferrera, who provided the perfect antidote to the more OTT looks we’re used to seeing during fashion month.

Opting for an impeccable black suit and simple court heels, she screamed quiet luxury, however, it was her choice of accessories that had us most excited. In contrast to her classic styling, she finished the look with the cutest pink and red top handle bag, and, it got us wondering, could this be a nod to her recent stand-out performance in the Barbie movie? Pink is Barbie’s signature colour, after all. 

And, this isn’t the first time Amerca’s given Barbie a subtle nod with her styling. On the film's press tour earlier this year, she regularly opted for a classic all-black ensemble, choosing to punctuate it with a bright pink lip, floral corsage details or pink accessories to quietly nod to the Barbiecore movement that took hold of us all. 

This time around her Chloé Penelope bag features a chic pink and red bicolour design, sleek metallic detailing and a ladylike top handle. Want to get your hands on it? Keep scrolling to shop the bag for yourself, or check out our edit of the best pink bags available right now if you fancy something a little different.

Shop pink bags

Chloé Penelope Small Top Handle Bag
Chloé Penelope Small Top Handle Bag

Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 woven hobo bag
Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 woven hobo bag

Dune Duchess Small Quilted Leather Bag
Dune Duchess Small Quilted Leather Bag

Telfar x Melissa Jelly Shopper small PVC tote bag
Telfar x Melissa Jelly Shopper small PVC tote bag

Mulberry Micro Bayswater Geranium Pink Micro Classic Grain
Mulberry Micro Bayswater Geranium Pink Micro Classic Grain

Mango Rectangular bag with flap
Mango Rectangular bag with flap

