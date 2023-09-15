London Fashion Week SS24: All the standout moments

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

London Fashion Week is always at the forefront of experimental and diverse fashion and this season is no exception.

The SS24 collections from both emerging and seasoned designers started off with a bang, with mood-boosting, zesty trends as well as wearable designs you'll want to wear straight off the catwalk and for seasons to come.

Here are the London Fashion Week SS24 moments we can't stop thinking about.

Huishan Zhang

For SS24, Huishan Zhang looked to the powerful movements of dancers to create elegant and fluid silhouettes that slip effortlessly from day to night. Think silk dresses and separates inspired by classical ballet, colourful sequinned gowns that glitter with movement, as well as more wearable Italian satin jersey pieces embodying the off-stage dancer.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: HUISHAN ZHANG) (Image credit: HUISHAN ZHANG) (Image credit: HUISHAN ZHANG)

Bora Aksu

Bora Aksu's designs never fail to bring us joy, and his SS24 was no exception. It was inspired by his Turkish heritage, evident in details such as rich embroidery, bold colours and the Fez hats the models were wearing. Plenty of frills and bows adorned the collection which was a 'harmonious fusion of tradition, contemporary and refined femininity'.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mark Fast

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Di Petsa

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Noon by Noor

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Noon by Noor) (Image credit: Noon by Noor) (Image credit: Noon by Noor)

Mulberry x Stefan Cooke

Introducing Mulberry x Stefan Cooke, the first to champion pre-loved styles from the British brand’s circularity programme, The Mulberry Exchange. For this limited-edition capsule, Stefan Cooke and Jake Burt have re-imagined 27 pre-loved bags, including the iconic Bayswater, the Roxanne and the Lily. The collection is available to purchase online and in Mulberry’s Regent Street flagship, and in the Mulberry Pre-Loved Pop-Up.