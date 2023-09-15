London Fashion Week SS24: All the standout moments
All the looks, hot off the catwalk
London Fashion Week is always at the forefront of experimental and diverse fashion and this season is no exception.
The SS24 collections from both emerging and seasoned designers started off with a bang, with mood-boosting, zesty trends as well as wearable designs you'll want to wear straight off the catwalk and for seasons to come.
Here are the London Fashion Week SS24 moments we can't stop thinking about.
Huishan Zhang
For SS24, Huishan Zhang looked to the powerful movements of dancers to create elegant and fluid silhouettes that slip effortlessly from day to night. Think silk dresses and separates inspired by classical ballet, colourful sequinned gowns that glitter with movement, as well as more wearable Italian satin jersey pieces embodying the off-stage dancer.
Bora Aksu
Bora Aksu's designs never fail to bring us joy, and his SS24 was no exception. It was inspired by his Turkish heritage, evident in details such as rich embroidery, bold colours and the Fez hats the models were wearing. Plenty of frills and bows adorned the collection which was a 'harmonious fusion of tradition, contemporary and refined femininity'.
Mark Fast
Di Petsa
Noon by Noor
Mulberry x Stefan Cooke
Introducing Mulberry x Stefan Cooke, the first to champion pre-loved styles from the British brand’s circularity programme, The Mulberry Exchange. For this limited-edition capsule, Stefan Cooke and Jake Burt have re-imagined 27 pre-loved bags, including the iconic Bayswater, the Roxanne and the Lily. The collection is available to purchase online and in Mulberry’s Regent Street flagship, and in the Mulberry Pre-Loved Pop-Up.
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
