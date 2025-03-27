I trawled the Amazon sale for genuinely useful travel hacks so you don’t have to

13 travel essentials that are actually worth your time (and money)

Amazon sale travel essentials
(Image credit: Henri Bureau / Contributor via Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Mischa Anouk Smith's avatar
By
published
in News

Overcome with a sudden bout of what Holly Golightly would call “the blues” (not to be confused with “the mean reds”), I had a revelation the other day: March is truly a meh month. Hear me out because I know I’m losing some of you here, and I’ll lose more when I say January is one of my favourite months of the year (I know, I know). Unlike the more established winter months of January and February when we can all pleasingly kid ourselves into thinking this year will be our year and we’ll smash the fitness goals, get that promotion, commit to The Artist’s Way (add/delete as appropriate), March is about the time we realise that maybe next year is the year for self-actualisation after all.

March is a month when being restful (or slovenly, you decide) has lost its allure and I’m ready to get back out into the world — but to do what, exactly? Park hangs and al fresco lunches are out of my eyeline, but I’ve tired of cosy pubs and all the typical hygge-coded fanfare. All of which is to say — as I’m telling anyone that’ll listen, which now extends to you, reader — to please god remind me to book a holiday for next March.

marieclaire, I went to Bali in search of winter sun, I came home with a new lease of lifeRELATED STORIES
marieclaire
I went to Bali in search of winter sun, I came home with a new lease of life


I’ve left it too late for this year — gone are the days of a last-minute escape resembling anything vaguely affordable — and so I find myself retreating into my favourite form of consolation: shopping for an imaginary holiday. Of course, I could have used this time to, oh I don’t know, actually plan a holiday, but then what would I have to moan about? No no, far better to get prepped for absolutely every type of travel-related eventuality and then bemoan having no reason to use that Bluetooth tracker or those handy packing cubes.

And so, as a means of justifying my own wasted hours trawling the internet for travel hacks, I am sharing with you these genuinely useful (and currently on sale) travel essentials. Thank me later, or better still, send me your travel recommendations — where should a March-hating, travel-hack-loving girl go next?

Shop sale travel essentials

Sony Wh-1000xm4 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones - 30 Hours Battery Life - Over Ear Style - Optimised for Alexa and the Google Assistant - With Built-In Mic for Phone Calls - Black
Sony
Sony Wh-1000xm4 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones

Sony’s wireless headphones may be sleek, but they boast innovative tech that belies their minimal design. They’re packed with industry-leading noise cancellation technology, effortlessly blocking out distractions so you can immerse yourself in your music, podcasts, or calls. The lightweight design, plush ear pads, and adjustable headband provide a snug yet comfortable fit for long listening sessions (or long-haul flights) and they have up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Tile by Life360 Mate (2024) Bluetooth Tracker, Keys Finder and Item Locator for Keys, Bags and More. Phone Finder, Both Ios and Android Compatible, Pack of 2 (black/white)
Tile
Bluetooth Tracker

My good friend and former Marie Claire Fashion Editor once lost all her luggage flying home from Copenhagen Fashion Week (it was eventually located after months of frantic calls and sheer determination on her part), but it is a story that haunts me. Now, this Tile Bluetooth Tracker sadly cannot ensure that an airline *cough cough Ryanair* won’t lose your luggage, but it might just save you some hours of soul-destroying phone calls if it does happen. Quickly locate your belongings with a tap on your phone.

Bright Young Women: the Richard and Judy Pick From the New York Times Bestselling Author of Luckiest Girl Alive
Bright Young Women

It’s no exaggeration to say that I would never dream of travelling without a book. I’ve sat in too many drab airport lounges waiting for delayed flights to even consider not having something to occupy my mind. Bright Young Women by Jessica Knoll is a gripping (and dare I say it, page-turning) novel that explores the mystery of a college student’s disappearance in the 1970s. It’s also a New York Times Bestseller. For more inspiration, check out 20 of the best new feminist books to read now.

Instax Square Sq20 Digital Hybrid Camera, Black
INSTAX
Instax Square Digital Hybrid Camera

Taking photos is one of life’s sweet joys, I am an incessant photo-taker, but one of the few—nay, only—New Year’s resolutions I’ve ever kept up is taking film photos when I’m on holiday. The reason is twofold: I love having something tangible to look back over and also it helps keep me off my phone. This Instax Camera is a classic.

Antler - Juno Hard Shell Medium Suitcase - Durable, Lightweight & Expandable, 4 Spinner Wheels - Adjustable Handle, Tsa Lock, 68cm - Pale Yellow
ANTLER
Antler Juno Hard Shell Medium Suitcase

I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again, there comes a time in everyone woman’s life when you have to suck it up and invest in a decent suitcase. Antler’s is a pleasing mix of durability, design, and functionality—and it’s much more budget-friendly than similar designs.

Oral-B Io5 Electric Toothbrushes for Adults, 1 Toothbrush Head & Travel Case, 5 Modes With Teeth Whitening, Uk 2 Pin Plug, Black
Oral-B
Oral-B Io5 Electric Toothbrush & Travel Case

Oral-B’s Io5 Electric Toothbrush & Travel Case is *exactly* the kind of thing I keep tabs on waiting for an Amazon sale. Like the suitcase before it, this is one of life’s inevitabilities (see also: taxes and death).

Anker Powercore 20100 - 20000mah Ultra High Capacity Power Bank With Powerful 4.8a Output, Poweriq Technology for Iphone 15/15 Plus/15 Pro/15 Pro Max/14/13 Series, Ipad and Samsung Galaxy and More
Anker
Anker Powercore 20100

Now, I’ve been through my fair share of power banks, and while there are certainly smaller models on the market, this Anker PowerCore 20100 wins out thanks to its massive 20,100mAh battery (meaning it charges an iPhone 8 almost seven times, the Galaxy S8 five times, or the iPad mini 4 twice). Despite having a tonne of battery life, it’s compact, sleek and not at all bulky. It has USB Type C, Lightning, and Micro USB ports.

Aunno Universal Travel Adapter, International Travel Plug Adapter With 1 Usb C and 2 Usb Ports, All in One Worldwide Plug Adaptor, Uk to European Power Universal Plug Adaptor for Eu Usa Australia
AUNNO
Aunno Universal Travel Adapter

It’s cliche to say but an adapter truly is the ultimate travel companion. Do not leave this at home! You will find yourself paying a premium at the airport when you realise that no, there is absolutely no way you can survive even a weekend break without one. The Aunno Universal Travel Adapter works in over 150 countries and features multiple plug types, so you can charge your devices virtually anywhere.

Vitamin D 4,000 Iu Tablets, Maximum Strength Vitamin D3 Supplement, 365 Easy to Swallow Tablets - Full Year Supply
Vita Premium
Vitamin D Tablets

Tell me I’m not the only sad-sack who gets ill—almost without fail—the moment the laptop gets slammed shut. To combat this, I embark on a months-long supplement routine, but for the less neurotic (and sickly) amongst us, these Vitamin D Tablets are a solid place to start for supporting overall health.

Cetaphil Face & Body Moisturiser, 473ml, Moisturising Lotion for Normal to Dry, Sensitive Skin, With Niacinamide & Vitamin E
Cetaphil
Cetaphil Face & Body Moisturiser

Yes, I know this exceeds the 100ml limit, but for my long-haul travellers, those with those handly plastic bottles to decant into (read on), and anyone in need of a tried-and-tested all-around moisturiser for home and away, this one is for you. It’s gentle, non-greasy and truly delivers long-lasting moisture—perfect for hours spent on a notoriously drying flight.

Morfone 16 Pack Travel Bottles Set for Toiletries, Tsa Approved Travel Containers Leak Proof Silicone Squeezable Travel Accessories 2oz 3oz for Shampoo Conditioner Lotion Body Wash (bpa Free)
Morfone
Morfone 16 Pack Travel Bottles Set

It wouldn’t be a travel essentials roundup without these guys. The perfect solution for carrying all your favourite toiletries in a compact, leak-proof design. I especially like that these can be colour-identified so you don’t end up washing your face with shampoo.

Bagsmart 6-Piece Compression Packing Cubes Set for Suitcases, Travel Organisers Bags for Backpack & Luggage, Holidays Travel Essentials, Black
bagsmart
Bagsmart 6-Piece Compression Packing Cubes

Ahh packing cubes, a feat of modern organisation. I use these year-round as I am but a victim of the London housing market, so I can absolutely vouch for these. These lightweight, durable cubes keep your items neatly arranged so you can avoid the chaos of rummaging through your suitcase.

New Amazon Kindle (16 Gb) – Lightest and Most Compact Kindle With Glare-Free Display, Faster Page Turns, Adjustable Front Light and Long Battery Life – With Ads – Black
Amazon
New Amazon Kindle (16 Gb) – Lightest and Most Compact Kindle With Glare-Free Display, Faster Page Turns, Adjustable Front Light and Long Battery Life – With Ads – Black

Persoanlly, I prefer the weight and bulk of an actual book, but for long-haul adventures when I want to pack a few, there's no better option than the Kindle. It is lightweight, compact, and equipped with a high-resolution display for a paper-like reading experience (though you'll never tear me away from the real thing).

Mischa Anouk Smith
Mischa Anouk Smith
News and Features Editor

Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.

From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸