I trawled the Amazon sale for genuinely useful travel hacks so you don’t have to

Overcome with a sudden bout of what Holly Golightly would call “the blues” (not to be confused with “the mean reds”), I had a revelation the other day: March is truly a meh month. Hear me out because I know I’m losing some of you here, and I’ll lose more when I say January is one of my favourite months of the year (I know, I know). Unlike the more established winter months of January and February when we can all pleasingly kid ourselves into thinking this year will be our year and we’ll smash the fitness goals, get that promotion, commit to The Artist’s Way (add/delete as appropriate), March is about the time we realise that maybe next year is the year for self-actualisation after all.

March is a month when being restful (or slovenly, you decide) has lost its allure and I’m ready to get back out into the world — but to do what, exactly? Park hangs and al fresco lunches are out of my eyeline, but I’ve tired of cosy pubs and all the typical hygge-coded fanfare. All of which is to say — as I’m telling anyone that’ll listen, which now extends to you, reader — to please god remind me to book a holiday for next March.

I’ve left it too late for this year — gone are the days of a last-minute escape resembling anything vaguely affordable — and so I find myself retreating into my favourite form of consolation: shopping for an imaginary holiday. Of course, I could have used this time to, oh I don’t know, actually plan a holiday, but then what would I have to moan about? No no, far better to get prepped for absolutely every type of travel-related eventuality and then bemoan having no reason to use that Bluetooth tracker or those handy packing cubes.

And so, as a means of justifying my own wasted hours trawling the internet for travel hacks, I am sharing with you these genuinely useful (and currently on sale) travel essentials. Thank me later, or better still, send me your travel recommendations — where should a March-hating, travel-hack-loving girl go next?

Shop sale travel essentials

Sony Sony Wh-1000xm4 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones £177.99 (Was £229) Sony’s wireless headphones may be sleek, but they boast innovative tech that belies their minimal design. They’re packed with industry-leading noise cancellation technology, effortlessly blocking out distractions so you can immerse yourself in your music, podcasts, or calls. The lightweight design, plush ear pads, and adjustable headband provide a snug yet comfortable fit for long listening sessions (or long-haul flights) and they have up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Tile Bluetooth Tracker £26.99 (Was £44.99) at Amazon My good friend and former Marie Claire Fashion Editor once lost all her luggage flying home from Copenhagen Fashion Week (it was eventually located after months of frantic calls and sheer determination on her part), but it is a story that haunts me. Now, this Tile Bluetooth Tracker sadly cannot ensure that an airline *cough cough Ryanair* won’t lose your luggage, but it might just save you some hours of soul-destroying phone calls if it does happen. Quickly locate your belongings with a tap on your phone.

Bright Young Women £14.73 (Was £16.99) at Amazon It’s no exaggeration to say that I would never dream of travelling without a book. I’ve sat in too many drab airport lounges waiting for delayed flights to even consider not having something to occupy my mind. Bright Young Women by Jessica Knoll is a gripping (and dare I say it, page-turning) novel that explores the mystery of a college student’s disappearance in the 1970s. It’s also a New York Times Bestseller. For more inspiration, check out 20 of the best new feminist books to read now.

INSTAX Instax Square Digital Hybrid Camera £159.99 (Was £172) at Amazon Taking photos is one of life’s sweet joys, I am an incessant photo-taker, but one of the few—nay, only—New Year’s resolutions I’ve ever kept up is taking film photos when I’m on holiday. The reason is twofold: I love having something tangible to look back over and also it helps keep me off my phone. This Instax Camera is a classic.

ANTLER Antler Juno Hard Shell Medium Suitcase £95 (Was £190) at Amazon I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again, there comes a time in everyone woman’s life when you have to suck it up and invest in a decent suitcase. Antler’s is a pleasing mix of durability, design, and functionality—and it’s much more budget-friendly than similar designs.

Oral-B Oral-B Io5 Electric Toothbrush & Travel Case £89.99 (Was £280) at Amazon Oral-B’s Io5 Electric Toothbrush & Travel Case is *exactly* the kind of thing I keep tabs on waiting for an Amazon sale. Like the suitcase before it, this is one of life’s inevitabilities (see also: taxes and death).

Anker Anker Powercore 20100 £26.99 (Was £44.99) at Amazon Now, I’ve been through my fair share of power banks, and while there are certainly smaller models on the market, this Anker PowerCore 20100 wins out thanks to its massive 20,100mAh battery (meaning it charges an iPhone 8 almost seven times, the Galaxy S8 five times, or the iPad mini 4 twice). Despite having a tonne of battery life, it’s compact, sleek and not at all bulky. It has USB Type C, Lightning, and Micro USB ports.

AUNNO Aunno Universal Travel Adapter £12.60 (Was £15.99) at amazon It’s cliche to say but an adapter truly is the ultimate travel companion. Do not leave this at home! You will find yourself paying a premium at the airport when you realise that no, there is absolutely no way you can survive even a weekend break without one. The Aunno Universal Travel Adapter works in over 150 countries and features multiple plug types, so you can charge your devices virtually anywhere.

Vita Premium Vitamin D Tablets £8.49 (Was £9.99) at Amazon Tell me I’m not the only sad-sack who gets ill—almost without fail—the moment the laptop gets slammed shut. To combat this, I embark on a months-long supplement routine, but for the less neurotic (and sickly) amongst us, these Vitamin D Tablets are a solid place to start for supporting overall health.

Cetaphil Cetaphil Face & Body Moisturiser £10.99 (Was £17) Yes, I know this exceeds the 100ml limit, but for my long-haul travellers, those with those handly plastic bottles to decant into (read on), and anyone in need of a tried-and-tested all-around moisturiser for home and away, this one is for you. It’s gentle, non-greasy and truly delivers long-lasting moisture—perfect for hours spent on a notoriously drying flight.

Morfone Morfone 16 Pack Travel Bottles Set £8.49 (Was £16.99) at Amazon It wouldn’t be a travel essentials roundup without these guys. The perfect solution for carrying all your favourite toiletries in a compact, leak-proof design. I especially like that these can be colour-identified so you don’t end up washing your face with shampoo.

bagsmart Bagsmart 6-Piece Compression Packing Cubes £23.99 (Was £29.99) at Amazon Ahh packing cubes, a feat of modern organisation. I use these year-round as I am but a victim of the London housing market, so I can absolutely vouch for these. These lightweight, durable cubes keep your items neatly arranged so you can avoid the chaos of rummaging through your suitcase.

Amazon New Amazon Kindle (16 Gb) – Lightest and Most Compact Kindle With Glare-Free Display, Faster Page Turns, Adjustable Front Light and Long Battery Life – With Ads – Black £79.99 (Was £94.99) at Amazon Persoanlly, I prefer the weight and bulk of an actual book, but for long-haul adventures when I want to pack a few, there's no better option than the Kindle. It is lightweight, compact, and equipped with a high-resolution display for a paper-like reading experience (though you'll never tear me away from the real thing).