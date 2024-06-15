My entire Aligne wish list is now on sale- including *the* viral waistcoat

If there is one brand I go back to time and time again for modern capsule wardrobe pieces, it's Aligne. Known for their sell-out longline waistcoats and strong tailoring, they are my go-to for high-quality pieces tailoring, denim and more - that won't break the bank.

This week, the Aligne announced a rare sale that is strong scrolling material for those looking to pick out a piece or two this season. From summer dresses and denim to several pieces from their Spring/Summer collection modelled by brand ambassador Lucy Bronze, most items are up to 30% off. So, if you, like me, have had your eyes on Aligne's super-chic pieces, now is a great time to invest.

After browsing through the entire sale for more hours than I would like to admit, I can confirm that the sale holds some incredible options, from unique occasionwear options such as trousers and waistcoats in different lengths to office wear in the form of sleek trousers, do-it-all dresses, and elevated tops and blazers that instantly add an extra touch to any look.

Below, I have curated my top picks that are slowly but surely making their way from my wish list to my cart.

Shop Aligne Sale

Leo Long Waistcoat £99.99 (was £119) at Aligne At the time of writing, the brand's iconic Leo waistcoat in the viral butter yellow colourway is currently discounted. This one is definitely bound to sell out fast.

Monika Waistcoat £89.99 (was £125) at Aligne The Monika waistcoat is a great alternative to the often sold-out 'Leo' style. It features two thick straps and the brand's classic silhouette.

Marsh Extra Wide Leg Jean £49.99 (was £90) at Aligne Made from 100% cotton, these jeans are not only incredibly comfortable but feature a chic wide-leg that pairs perfectly with a classic white T-shirt or waistcoat and ballet flats.

Gabriella Short Sleeve Broderie Dress £89.99 (was £135) at Algine This summer is officially the summer for white dresses, and this 100% cotton number is a great piece that will see you through many seasons.

Sophia Fitted Blazer £99.99 (was £165) at Aligne A structured fitted blazer is a great investment piece that will see you through plenty of occasions. From the office to a wedding, you can't go wrong with this one.

Marlene Striped Trouser £79.99 (was £129) at Aligne These soft trousers are equally as breezy as they are unique. Featuring an indigo and white pattern and a fold-over detail at the waist for an extra touch, we are obsessed.

Gabi Sleeveless Denim Halter Dress £94.99 (was £115) at Aligne Summer dress season is officially upon us and this striped sleeveless dress is bound to be one of the most hard-working pieces in any capsule wardrobe.

Lowe Stripe Denim Short £49.99 (was £79.99) at Aligne Mid-rise and featuring a classic striped pattern, these denim shorts are a great summer staple.

Natalie Full Length Poplin Skirt £59.99 (was £99) at Aligne Full length skirts are a great wardrobe staple this season. Pair with a tank top and sandals and it will instantly elevate your look.

Moss Denim Pinafore Dress £59.99 (was £99) at Aligne The perfect do-it-all dress, this denim number will save you on those classic 'I have nothing to wear days'.

Jacinda Wide Leg Jeans £69.99 (was £99) at Aligne These ultra-relaxed jeans are the perfect transeasonal wardrobe staple. They run slightly large so we do recommend sizing down.

Meadow Denim Pinafore Top £39.99 (was £79) at Aligne You will find yourself reaching for this top time and time again during the summertime. Elegantly crafted, this top is at the top of my wish list.

Mali Collarless Waisted Jacket £79.49 (was £129.99) at Algine Elevated and bold, this waisted jacket is a great power dressing staple paired with its matching trousers or over denim.

Mateo Asymmetric Denim Dress £69.49 (was £99.99) at Aligne This dress features a unique asymmetric hemline that adds an extra touch that pairs beautifully with flats, heels, and sandals.