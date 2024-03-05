Lucy Bronze: "I would never say no to trying something out of my fashion comfort zone"

When it came to choosing their first ever brand ambassador, ALIGNE knew immediately who they wanted: England Lionness Lucy Bronze.

Ginny Seymour, Managing Director, for ALIGNE, explained, "Lucy represents everything I want ALIGNE to stand for. She is confident, strong, determined, kind, and unapologetic in her beliefs. She’s a role model on and off the pitch, and her impact and contribution to women’s sport is everlasting. I could not be prouder of this campaign and partnership."

In the new campaign, Lucy models the spring/summer collection, full of timeless pieces including denim trench coats and tailoring that are designed to last season after season, challenging the very concept of overconsumption. Here, Lucy tells me what her ultimate wardrobe looks like.

What drew you to working with ALIGNE?

I really liked the simplicity of all the pieces, you can feel well dressed and sophisticated as well as feeling casual and comfortable at the same time. I feel so many of the pieces are so adaptable to different styles and occasions.

(Image credit: Ellie Hemsley)

What are your favourite pieces from the collection?

The utility jacket and pants have my name written all over them. But I absolutely loved the white 3-piece suit I wore recently to The FIFA awards. It’s the most me I’ve ever felt at a prestigious event.

How would you describe your style?

I would say smart casual is my go-to. In my everyday life, simple colours and oversize fits are my favourite. Although, I would never say no to trying something out of my comfort zone, I enjoy taking fashion advice from close friends.

People assume that women in sport don't have style, what do you say to that?

I think for so long women in sport have had to work so hard and be so focused on being seen and listened to in their sport, that maybe fashion hasn’t been at the forefront of their mind and the mind of others. But people are listening and watching now, and we are here now! Ready to express ourselves outside of our sporting world, and inspire others to do the same.

What's next for you?

Who knows, I’m not much of a big planner, my focus is to enjoy every moment I get and the experience I’m so lucky to have. I want to do more, inspire more, smile more and work my ‘socks’ off!