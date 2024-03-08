It’s no secret that we adore Adanola: the brand makes high-performance, size-inclusive, affordable, incredibly chic activewear and loungewear . Adanola excels in leggings, comfy tops, tote bags, socks and even knitwear .

The only problem? Adanola’s most popular styles tend to sell like hotcakes, meaning that pieces you have your eye on can sell out pretty quickly if you’re not on the ball. Take the ADA knitted jumper for example, which sold out within a day of its release on three occasions.

Luckily, Adanola has the perfect solution, and it comes in the form of the website’s ‘back in stock’ page . As a self-confessed Adanola aficionado, I take pride in keeping my finger on the pulse of what they currently have in stock (in other words, I have the website constantly open in my tabs and I refresh the page almost daily).

So naturally I’ve found the best back-in-stock picks for you to shop below. The top of my Adanola basket right now is the Ultimate Wrap Over leggings, iconic ADA hoodie and Ultimate Tank bra—all of which various MCUK team members own, adore and genuinely use all the time. And you guessed it, these pieces are all in stock now.

We’ll be updating this article regularly with the freshest back-in-stock Adanola pieces—so you don’t have to constantly check the website to see if your favourites are currently available. I know, I know, we’re too kind.

The best Adanola back in stock picks:

Ultimate Wrap Over Leggings £39.99 at Adanola I've had my eye on the Ultimate Wrap Over leggings for ages so you can bet I'm snapping up this olive green shade while it's still in stock.

Ultimate Pocket Leggings £39.99 at Adanola The Ultimate Pocket leggings are also back in stock in the bestselling black.

ADA Socks £8.99 at Adanola We're huge fans of the Adanola socks here at MCUK. They stay up on the ankle, wash well and go with everything. I adore this burgundy and white colourway.

ADA Oversized Hoodie £59.99 at Adanola Olive green is reigning supreme in the back in stock page right now, and I'm not surprised as it's the perfect shade for spring. I own this oversized ADA hoodie myself and it's the perfect piece to throw on over casual outfits.

ADA Sweatpants £52.99 at Adanola And take my word for it - paired with the matching jogging bottoms, it makes the ideal cosy-yet-chic airport outfit.

Active Lifestyle Tote Bag £27.99 at Adanola Adanola's totes are thick, sturdy, comfy and chic—and this black logo one is no exception.

ADA Short Sleeve Oversized T-shirt £38.99 at Adanola This ADA T-shirt is an absolute classic and has the ideal slouchy fit.

Ultimate Short Sleeve Unitard £46.99 at Anadola Pilates experts and brunch girlies alike rave about Adanola's unitards—they're stretchy, supportive and so versatile. I adore the T-shirt style of this one.

Ultimate Tank Bra £29.99 at Adanola I'm a huge fan of classic, simple silhouettes when it comes to workout clothing, and this white tank sports bra can be worn from brunch to Barre.

Ultimate Cross Back Bra £29.99 at Adanola And this olive green one has a chic cross-back detail and flattering fit at the waist.

Ultimate Leggings £39.99 at Adanola I couldn't not include the classic Ultimate leggings in one of the bestselling shades: Coffee Bean. The fact that these are under £40 will always blow my mind.

Ultimate Wrap Bra £29.99 at Adanola Pair them with the Ultimate Wrap bra which offers a sleek design and surprising amount of support.

Long Sleeve Crop Top £32.99 at Adanola I have a thing for navy activewear, and this long sleeve top is calling my name.

Padded Gilet £69.99 at Adanola This padded gilet is the perfect transitional weather piece. It's highly reviewed and sells out constantly.

AS Oversized Sweatshirt £54.99 at Adanola Adanola's oversized sweatshirts are iconic for a reason. I'd snap up this Adanola Sport one fast as it's sure to sell out soon.