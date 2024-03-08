I obsessively refresh the Adanola website to see what’s back in stock—these picks are worth your attention

Including the Ultimate leggings, ADA hoodie and more

Valeza Bakolli
By Valeza Bakolli
published

It’s no secret that we adore Adanola: the brand makes high-performance, size-inclusive, affordable, incredibly chic activewear and loungewear. Adanola excels in leggings, comfy tops, tote bags, socks and even knitwear

The only problem? Adanola’s most popular styles tend to sell like hotcakes, meaning that pieces you have your eye on can sell out pretty quickly if you’re not on the ball. Take the ADA knitted jumper for example, which sold out within a day of its release on three occasions.

Luckily, Adanola has the perfect solution, and it comes in the form of the website’s ‘back in stock’ page. As a self-confessed Adanola aficionado, I take pride in keeping my finger on the pulse of what they currently have in stock (in other words, I have the website constantly open in my tabs and I refresh the page almost daily). 

So naturally I’ve found the best back-in-stock picks for you to shop below. The top of my Adanola basket right now is the Ultimate Wrap Over leggings, iconic ADA hoodie and Ultimate Tank bra—all of which various MCUK team members own, adore and genuinely use all the time. And you guessed it, these pieces are all in stock now.

We’ll be updating this article regularly with the freshest back-in-stock Adanola pieces—so you don’t have to constantly check the website to see if your favourites are currently available. I know, I know, we’re too kind.

The best Adanola back in stock picks:

Ultimate Wrap Over Leggings
Ultimate Wrap Over Leggings

I've had my eye on the Ultimate Wrap Over leggings for ages so you can bet I'm snapping up this olive green shade while it's still in stock.

Ultimate Pocket Leggings
Ultimate Pocket Leggings

The Ultimate Pocket leggings are also back in stock in the bestselling black.

ADA Socks

ADA Socks

We're huge fans of the Adanola socks here at MCUK. They stay up on the ankle, wash well and go with everything. I adore this burgundy and white colourway.

ADA Oversized Hoodie
ADA Oversized Hoodie

Olive green is reigning supreme in the back in stock page right now, and I'm not surprised as it's the perfect shade for spring. I own this oversized ADA hoodie myself and it's the perfect piece to throw on over casual outfits.

ADA Sweatpants
ADA Sweatpants

And take my word for it - paired with the matching jogging bottoms, it makes the ideal cosy-yet-chic airport outfit.

Active Lifestyle Tote Bag

Active Lifestyle Tote Bag

Adanola's totes are thick, sturdy, comfy and chic—and this black logo one is no exception.

ADA Short Sleeve Oversized T-shirt
ADA Short Sleeve Oversized T-shirt

This ADA T-shirt is an absolute classic and has the ideal slouchy fit.

Ultimate Short Sleeve Unitard
Ultimate Short Sleeve Unitard

Pilates experts and brunch girlies alike rave about Adanola's unitards—they're stretchy, supportive and so versatile. I adore the T-shirt style of this one.

Ultimate Tank Bra
Ultimate Tank Bra

I'm a huge fan of classic, simple silhouettes when it comes to workout clothing, and this white tank sports bra can be worn from brunch to Barre.

Ultimate Cross Back Bra
Ultimate Cross Back Bra

And this olive green one has a chic cross-back detail and flattering fit at the waist.

Ultimate Leggings
Ultimate Leggings

I couldn't not include the classic Ultimate leggings in one of the bestselling shades: Coffee Bean. The fact that these are under £40 will always blow my mind.

Ultimate Wrap Bra
Ultimate Wrap Bra

Pair them with the Ultimate Wrap bra which offers a sleek design and surprising amount of support.

Long Sleeve Crop Top
Long Sleeve Crop Top

I have a thing for navy activewear, and this long sleeve top is calling my name.

Padded Gilet
Padded Gilet

This padded gilet is the perfect transitional weather piece. It's highly reviewed and sells out constantly.

AS Oversized Sweatshirt
AS Oversized Sweatshirt

Adanola's oversized sweatshirts are iconic for a reason. I'd snap up this Adanola Sport one fast as it's sure to sell out soon.

Ultimate Scoop Bra
Ultimate Scoop Bra

The Ultimate Scoop bra is a classic style for a reason. I adore this mauve shade for spring.

