This model approved brand was the secret behind all the most expensive looking wardrobes - until now

There are some celebrities who’s wardrobe I’d do pretty much anything to get my hands on. One such celebrity is Jasmine Tookes, the model come influencer whose elegant style is the stuff Pinterest boards are made of. Another, is of course Hailey Bieber, the ultimate trend setter when it comes to easy cool-girl style and lastly, Elsa Hosk, the model, influencer and woman behind the brand all the other celebrities are wearing.

If you haven’t heard of Elsa’s namesake brand Helsa Studio before, allow me to bring it to your attention. Launched in 2022, the brand focuses on effortless wardrobe staples that Elsa states are built on the ideas of “simplicity, comfort and minimalism”. Rather than a collection of wardrobe basics however, Helsa creates pieces that approach each season's biggest trends reimagining them through a lens of understated elegance. The result? Pieces that feel unique and interesting while still embodying an expensive, minimalist feel.

And, her most recent autumn winter drop, may just be the best yet. Inspired by Elsa’s love for the “beauty of transitional seasons”, the Tonal Fall collection boasts a mixture of rich autumnal hues and cosy neutral shades across tailored coats, figure hugging evening gowns and comfy loungewear. It’s a collection that really does have something for everyone and so it comes as no surprise she’s racked up an impressive list of celebrity fans.

Earlier this year, to celebrate the brand, Elsa was joined by Lori Harvey, Stella Maxwell and a whole host of stylish friends who proved there’s nothing more elegant than wearing Helsa. While, closer to home, influencer Sarah Louise Blythe showed just how chic Helsa can be when worn everyday in their tailored grey maxi coat. Both are excellent examples of just how expensive the brand the brand looks no matter the occasion.

Want to get your hands on your own Helsa piece? Thankfully, Revolve and FRWD have brought it to us here in the UK so we can shop it for ourselves. Keep scrolling to see my edit of the best pieces that are still in stock (however they don’t seem to hang around for long so be prepared to move quickly if you spot anything you love)...

Shop the best Helsa Studio Pieces

Helsa The Throw Coat £600 at FWRD The cape detailing makes this coat much more exciting than a simple tailored style.

Helsa Suede Trench Coat £1704 at Revolve The suede trend is still huge right now and this trench taps into it perfectly.

Wear this suit with a classic tee and loafers for a menswear inspired look.

Helse The S Curve Dress With Bow £299 at Revolve All you need to add is gloves and a pair of killer heels to ensure this dress makes maximum impact.

Helsa Sanna Cardigan £299 at FWRD For an elevated take on the cardigan, try this fluted sleeve knit.

Helsa The Leather Pencil Skirt £393 at FWRD Distressed leather offers a tougher take on a pencil skirt.

Helsa Wool Blend Blanket Coat £428 at Revolve Proof that a coat can be the whole outfit, just add jeans and boots.

Helsa The Nina Dress £345 at Revolve Comfort meets elegance in this floor skimming one shoulder gown.

Helsa Amala Jersey Dress £359 at Revolve Whether its a birthday or wedding you are attending, this jersey dress in lilac ticks all the boxes.

In need of an outfit for your next night out with the girls? This is it.