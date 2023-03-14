Here at Marie Claire, we love a sustainable red carpet moment. From Kate Winslet (opens in new tab)re-wearing her seven-year-old Badgley Mischka dress to the Avatar premiere to Cate Blanchet championing circular fashion at Cannes Film Festival, we are all for outfit repeating on the world stage.

And this week, Marie Claire cover star Salma Hayek Pinault and her daughter Valentina were added to the list of stars making more sustainable choices on the red carpet when they attended the 2023 Oscars.

For the event, which took place on Sunday, Salma's daughter opted to wear her mother's vintage red strapless gown from 1997.

(Image credit: Getty)

The gown in question is by designer Isaac Mizrahi and Salma originally wore it to the Fire & Ice Ball in Los Angeles in 1997. At the time, Salma styled the dress alongside a bold red lip and shawl in the same colour.

With a little help from stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray, Valentina managed to make the look feel a little more contemporary, choosing to style the gown more minimally alongside a silver necklace and Gucci bag.

(Image credit: Getty)

Of course, the vintage gown looked just as good today as it did over 20 years ago and we love the fact that Valentina chose to go for a pre-loved option.

And she is not alone. In recent years, we have seen a slew of celebrities and people in the public eye choosing to think more environmentally and consciously about the clothes they're wearing on the red carpet. Even, the Princess of Wales has started to make more sustainable choices.

Late last year, Middleton opted to wear a rented dress to the Earthshot Prize Awards, and more recently, she re-wore a white one-shoulder Alexander McQueen dress to the 2023 BAFTAs, which she had previously worn in 2019.

It is evident, that many stars are taking a sustainable step in the right direction on the red carpet. Let's just hope others follow suit.