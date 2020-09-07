Why Cate Blanchett is wearing old outfits to the Cannes Film Festival

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Slowly but surely, we are seeing an interesting trend on the red carpet: circular fashion. Earlier this year, the BAFTA committee asked attendees to wear pre-owned outfits where possible, in an effort to become more sustainable (‘From travel and food, to branding and materials, Bafta is ensuring the awards are as sustainable as possible’).

While this may no seem like a big deal, it kind of is, given that designers fall over themselves to have celebrities wear their latest creations at big events – Nicole Kidman was paid $2m do wear a Dior dress to the Oscars in 1997.

Fast forward a few decades, and Cate Blanchett seems to be at the forefront of the sustainable fashion conversation, thanks to some significant wardrobe choices at the Venice Film Festival, of which she is the jury president this year.

Instead of wearing designs straight off the catwalk, the actor has decided to simply rewear some of her old designer gowns, which she has previously been photographed in at other red carpet events, giving them all the more impact.

These include shimmering navy Esteban Cortazar which she wore on the opening night, which she had previously worn to the 2015 UK premiere of her film Carol.

Cate also chose to wear an embroidered Alexander McQueen top, which she first wore to the BAFTAs in 2016. Back then she teamed it with a black skirt, though this time she switched things up with trousers.

Her stylist Elizabeth Steward took to Instagram to explain the choices, saying, ‘It’s chic to repeat’.

She wrote that Cate ‘has decided to rewear some of her most cherished looks at this year’s Venice Film Festival, like this @estebancortazarofficial worn to tonight’s Opening that was first worn to a premiere in 2015. In her words, Beautiful things can come out of sustainability!’

She added in a separate post that Cate was ‘committed to a sustainable red carpet. One way is re-working past iconic looks!’

Plus both outfits have been donated to the look to the RAD at Venice Auction, which will benefit two charities, Facing History and UN Women.