This celebrity anklet collaboration is bound to sell out fast

Roxanne First, the cult ethical jewellery brand behind Meghan Markle’s favourite hoops and more importantly, Connell’s chain, has collaborated with Louise Redknapp to create a capsule collection specifically designed for your ankles.

The idea came about because Louise, who is a friend of the brand, has always been an anklet fan, wearing them anywhere from the beach to the restaurant, and thought it would be a great opportunity to design some styles that are missing from her personal collection.

The singer and songwriter therefore sat down with Roxanne First designer and founder Rocky, to create new pieces that could take you from day to night, whether layered or worn alone.

SHOP THE ROXANNE FIRST x LOUISE REDKNAPP ANKLET COLLECTION HERE

‘I have always loved anklet, but I could never find an anklet that would take me from season to season. They are sexy with an element of individuality, and anklets are the perfect accessory to complement the mule and trainer – the biggest shoe trends of the minute, and I wanted to find an anklet that would sit perfect with both,’ Louise said.

Looking at the four-piece collection, the pair hit the mark. Each piece is made from the finest quality materials, from solid gold to semi-previous stones, and each is thought out with a time of day in mind.

It starts with the ‘always anklet’, a fine gold chain, barely seen but there, followed by the ‘morning anklet’, made of jade beads (Louise’s favourite colour) interspersed with black and white enamel beads.

Next up is the ‘noon anklet’, which consists of army green jade beads, and finally to round off the day nicely, the ‘evening anklet’, a chunky yellow gold chain to dress up your ankle that little bit extra.

The collection launched yesterday, and if it’s anything like Connell’s chain. expect a sell-out.