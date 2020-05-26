This is not a drill: You can buy Connell’s actual chain

I have another public service announcement to make. Not only was Connell Waldron’s chain found again after being lost, but it is now being raffled off for charity – well, one of Connell’s chains at least.

Actor Paul Mescal said he had teamed up with Pieta, an Irish charity which helps people deal with mental health and suicide.

He wrote on Instagram, ‘In light of ep 9 and 10 airing on BBC and RTÉ today and tomorrow, episodes that deal with mental health and suicide, I’ve decided to support @pieta.house. I’ve personally seen the amazing work this charity has done in terms of helping those in need.’

‘I will be raffling one of my chains by @roxannefirst and all proceeds will be going to pieta. Anything you can do to support will be greatly appreciated,’ he continued.

The white gold sports chain was created by one of my favourite independent designers, Roxanne First, and will look great teamed with a simple white t-shirt, a la Connell.

So far, over €16,000 have been raised for the charity, and the raffle is open for two weeks until 8th June. You can donate as little as €10, which will give you 10 entries. You can enter the raffle here.

If you’re not successful, don’t worry, you can still enjoy Connell Waldron’s chain on its dedicated Instagram account – and don’t forget it all goes to charity anyway, so there are no losers here.

The charity is especially relevant in the show’s episodes 9 and 10, as Paul mentioned, as they deal with a character’s death by suicide.