Meghan Markle’s affordable hoops are back in stock

One of Meghan Markle’s last official royal assignments pre-leave date saw her attend the Endeavour Fund Awards with Prince Harry.

For the occasion, she wore an eye-catching figure-hugging turquoise dress by designer Victoria Beckham, which she accessorised with gold hoops, by another amazing British brand, Roxanne First.

These are surprisingly affordable too, which explains why they sold out immediately. They are called snake hoops due to their intricate ridged design, and come in two sizes, one small, and another bigger style, and both are made from solid yellow gold.

The smaller ones are priced at £95 – and I believe those are the ones the Duchess was wearing – and the bigger ones cost £105.

They were just re-stocked, but sadly sold out again pretty quickly, however you can sign up to be notified when they come back in stock, and I’d be surprised if they didn’t.

Shop now: Gold snake hoops from £95 from Roxanne First

I’ve reached out to Roxanne, the designer behind the brand, to find out about stock, and will update you here ASAP. In the meantime, do sign up for those alerts.