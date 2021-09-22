Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

No longer reserved for Wednesday's and nostalgic Insta-captions. Hot pink is having a hot moment RN and these are the pieces to invest in.

Ask our Editors and they’ll all tell you that if there was ever an optimum time to wear hot pink. It would be now. Hot pink is having a joyous moment. Playfully balancing out the neutral aesthetic we’ve all grown quite fond of whilst also providing a fuss-free way to punch up monochrome looks and instantly warm up your wardrobe.

After what feels like a lifetime in loungewear through the various lockdowns a hot pop of punchy, bold and vibrant colour is exactly what we need to zhuzh things up. Brighter and richer than the beloved soft millennial colour, think of a gum wheel of Hubba Bubba and that’s the exact shade you’re after.

As the season and our wardrobes begin to change it’s a tone that neither we, the designers or the high street can quite get away from. The Spring/Summer 2021 collections were awash with rich shades of pink, from barely-there blush rose to shocking cerise. the hot hue isn’t set to disappear anytime soon.

With Carey Mulligan stepping out in a hot pink ‘Revenge Barbie‘ gown by Valentino at The Met Gala last week, referencing the pop icon of Barbie with the Met’s In America theme. The exuberant and playful aesthetic is set to stay.

From voluminous mini dresses to tonal lingerie and floral midis here’s how our Marie Claire Edit ambassadors and Editors have been styling the trend. Keep scrolling to see our Edit of the best hot pink bubblegum pieces to shop now.

Inspired? Shop our Edit of the 30 pink pieces we’re eyeing up right now. From Ba&sh jumpsuits to Prada headbands and asymmetrical earrings there’s something for each and every price point.

