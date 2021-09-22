Trending:

    • No longer reserved for Wednesday's and nostalgic Insta-captions. Hot pink is having a hot moment RN and these are the pieces to invest in.

    Ask our Editors and they’ll all tell you that if there was ever an optimum time to wear hot pink. It would be now. Hot pink is having a joyous moment. Playfully balancing out the neutral aesthetic we’ve all grown quite fond of whilst also providing a fuss-free way to punch up monochrome looks and instantly warm up your wardrobe.

    After what feels like a lifetime in loungewear through the various lockdowns a hot pop of punchy, bold and vibrant colour is exactly what we need to zhuzh things up. Brighter and richer than the beloved soft millennial colour, think of a gum wheel of Hubba Bubba and that’s the exact shade you’re after.

    As the season and our wardrobes begin to change it’s a tone that neither we, the designers or the high street can quite get away from. The Spring/Summer 2021 collections were awash with rich shades of pink, from barely-there blush rose to shocking cerise.  the hot hue isn’t set to disappear anytime soon.

    With Carey Mulligan stepping out in a hot pink ‘Revenge Barbie‘ gown by Valentino at The Met Gala last week, referencing the pop icon of Barbie with the Met’s In America theme. The exuberant and playful aesthetic is set to stay.

    From voluminous mini dresses to tonal lingerie and floral midis here’s how our Marie Claire Edit ambassadors and Editors have been styling the trend. Keep scrolling to see our Edit of the best hot pink bubblegum pieces to shop now.

    Shop Penny Goldstone’s Edit

    Shop Karina Marriott’s Edit

    Shop Sarah-Rose Harrison’s Edit

    Inspired? Shop our Edit of the 30 pink pieces we’re eyeing up right now. From Ba&sh jumpsuits to Prada headbands and asymmetrical earrings there’s something for each and every price point.

    Zara, Cut Out Blazer Dress, £49.99
    This is an image 1 of 30

    Zara, Cut Out Blazer Dress, £49.99

    An elevated wardrobe staple, the tailoring and cut-out detail on this dress give it such an edge. Wear yours to brunch with the girls.

    Buy it now!
    GANNI, Recycled Cotton Shorts, £95
    This is an image 2 of 30

    GANNI, Recycled Cotton Shorts, £95

    Ideal for transitioning out of top-to-toe loungewear and easing into partial loungewear. Pair with an oversized shirt for running errands.

    Buy it now!
    Bea Bongiasca, 9-karat Gold, Silver and Enamel Earrings,£295
    This is an image 3 of 30

    Bea Bongiasca, 9-karat Gold, Silver and Enamel Earrings, £295 | NET-A-PORTER

    Our Editors can't get enough of Bea Bongiasca's pieces. These asymmetric pair are crafted to resemble tropical flowers and hand painted in two different shades of glossy pink enamel.

    Buy it now!
    Mango, Frilled Dress, £19.99
    This is an image 4 of 30

    Mango, Frilled Dress, £19.99

    We might very well have found the perfect summer dress just in time for the next heatwave...fingers crossed!

    Buy it now!
    Jacquemus, Le Cardigan Alzou cropped mohair-blend Cardigann, £225
    This is an image 5 of 30

    Jacquemus, Le Cardigan Alzou cropped mohair-blend Cardigann, £225

    Nothing encapsulates effortless quite like an asymmetric cropped cardigan. Style solo or layer over a tonal rollneck.

    Buy it now!
    Zara, Slingback Metallic Shoes, £49.99
    This is an image 6 of 30

    Zara, Slingback Metallic Shoes, £49.99

    If you saw these on your friend you'd never believe they were under £50 from Zara. A true gem.

    Buy it now!
    H&M, Pleated Midi Skirt, £24.99
    This is an image 7 of 30

    H&M, Pleated Midi Skirt, £24.99

    Flowing and fashion forward a pleated skirt adds great texture to a look. Go one step further and pair with a tonal Intarsia knit.

    Buy it now!
    Ba&sh, James Jumpsuit, £189
    This is an image 8 of 30

    Ba&sh, James Jumpsuit, £189

    The ultimate transitional piece. Ideal for styling with sleeves rolled up and paired with sandals in summer. Or, with a rollneck layered under and chunky boots as the temperature cools.

    Buy it now!
    Dora Larsen, Kiran Body, £86
    This is an image 9 of 30

    Dora Larsen, Kiran Body, £86

    Treat yourself to this gloriously flattering body. Too pretty to reserve for nighttime, wear yours to underpin a blazer of silk shirt.

    Buy it now!
    ASOS, Cat eye Sunglasses, £10
    This is an image 10 of 30

    ASOS, Cat eye Sunglasses, £10

    The most universally flattering silhouette in the most universally appealing hue. Move quickly these sunnies are sure to sell-out.

    Buy it now!
    Amy Lynn, Oversized Alice Blazer, £59
    This is an image 11 of 30

    AMYLYNN, Oversized Alice Blazer, £59

    We recommend sizing up for an even more oversized fit. Temper its volume with tailored trousers.

    Buy it now!
    This is an image 12 of 30

    Ambush, Hobo Bag, £985

    Bubblegum hue bags are a surprisingly great investment. The cost-per-wear is always pushed whilst the joy-per-wear can often be overlooked. This wins in both areas.

    Buy it now!
    Sleeper, Shearling Slippers, £220
    This is an image 13 of 30

    Sleeper, Shearling Slippers, £220

    Perfect for pairing with tailoring and pyjamas alike. We challenge you to find a more perfect shoe.

    Buy it now!
    De La Vali, Koko Corset Top, £185
    This is an image 14 of 30

    De La Vali, Koko Corset Top, £185 at Flannels

    Some tops are simply better than others. This is one of them.

    Buy it now!
    Pangaia, Cotton Hoodie, £105
    This is an image 15 of 30

    Pangaia, Cotton jumper, £105

    Sustainable, tick. Cosy, tick. It's all anyone asks from a jumper and Pangaia always deliver.

    Buy it now!
    Stella McCartney, Eclypse 45 trainers, £411
    This is an image 16 of 30

    Stella McCartney, Eclypse 45 trainers, £411

    The (literally) elevated trainer, pair yours with leggings for winter walks and vintage straight leg jeans for that coveted 90s aesthetic.

    Buy it now!
    Marks & Spencer, Cashmere Jumper, £89.50
    This is an image 17 of 30

    Marks & Spencer, Cashmere Jumper, £89.50

    Noone does cashmere quite like Marks & Spencer. We'll take one in every colour, please.

    Buy it now!
    Essentials Jewels, Shades of Pink Ring, £130 at Wolf & Badger
    This is an image 18 of 30

    Essentials Jewels, Shades of Pink Ring, £130 at Wolf & Badger

    An easy way to incorporate colour into your look without committing too heavily to your wardrobe.

    Buy it now!
    Free People Movement, Good Karma Leggings, £130
    This is an image 19 of 30

    Free People Movement, Good Karma Leggings, £130

    The easiest way to add joy to your workout? Bold leggings.

    Buy it now!
    Prada, Satin Headband, £260
    This is an image 20 of 30

    Prada, Satin Headband, £260

    It's all in the details, so make them count.

    Buy it now!
    Massimo Dutti, Linen Shirt, £49.95
    This is an image 21 of 30

    Massimo Dutti, Linen Shirt, £49.95

    Size up for a more relaxed oversized fit and pair with denim on the weekends.

    Solid & Striped, Linen Shorts, £72 at The Outnet
    This is an image 22 of 30

    Solid & Striped, Linen Shorts, £72 at The Outnet

    One of the best offers on The Outnet right now. Punchy linen shorts you'll reach for summer after summer, with 80% off? Yes please.

    Buy it now!
    This is an image 23 of 30

    Burberry, Geometric Sweatshirt, £690 at Harvey Nichols

    The perfect conversational knit for your return to the office. Layer yours over a shirt and pair with minimal gold hoops.

    Buy it now!
    Marks & Spencer, Knitted Beanie, £12.50
    This is an image 24 of 30

    Marks & Spencer, Knitted Beanie, £12.50

    Top off your look with a pop of pink. Ideal for pairing with a cosy camel Borg coat as the temperature cools.

    Buy it now!
    Three Graces, Molly Trousers, £540
    This is an image 25 of 30

    Three Graces, Molly Trousers, £540

    Fluid, playful and practical. Wear yours to the beach with a bikini or to brunch with an oversized shirt and muted trench.

    Buy it now!
    Chlöe, Betty PVC heeled boots, £375
    This is an image 26 of 30

    Chlöe, Betty PVC heeled boots, £375

    Step out in style this season in Chlöe's brand new Betty boots. The chunky sole tempers their pretty hue.

    Buy it now!
    Uniqlo, HeatTech Top, £19.50
    This is an image 27 of 30

    Uniqlo, HeatTech Top, £19.50

    Every well edited wardrobe contains at least one piece of Uniqlo's cult HeatTech. The technology (and hue) is phenomenal - you're never too hot or too cold. Genius.

    Buy it now!
    Ba&sh, Eliz High Waisted Jeans, £156
    This is an image 28 of 30

    Ba&sh, Eliz High Waisted Jeans, £156

    Update your go-to denim with a pair of pink jeans. Perfect for pairing with camisoles and Breton's now and chunky knits later.

    Buy it now!
    JW Anderson, Small Chain Handbag, £790
    This is an image 29 of 30

    JW Anderson, Small Chain Handbag, £790

    We're undecided whether it's the pairing of the chain or the colour but we're obsessed with JW Anderson's latest offering. Sized for just the essentials, carry yours to brunch.

    Lavaand, Amber Dress, £140 Wolf & Badger
    This is an image 30 of 30

    Lavaand, Amber Dress, £140 Wolf & Badger

    Frills, tick. Open back, tick. We might have found the prettiest party dress.

    Buy it now!

