No longer reserved for Wednesday's and nostalgic Insta-captions. Hot pink is having a hot moment RN and these are the pieces to invest in.
Ask our Editors and they’ll all tell you that if there was ever an optimum time to wear hot pink. It would be now. Hot pink is having a joyous moment. Playfully balancing out the neutral aesthetic we’ve all grown quite fond of whilst also providing a fuss-free way to punch up monochrome looks and instantly warm up your wardrobe.
After what feels like a lifetime in loungewear through the various lockdowns a hot pop of punchy, bold and vibrant colour is exactly what we need to zhuzh things up. Brighter and richer than the beloved soft millennial colour, think of a gum wheel of Hubba Bubba and that’s the exact shade you’re after.
As the season and our wardrobes begin to change it’s a tone that neither we, the designers or the high street can quite get away from. The Spring/Summer 2021 collections were awash with rich shades of pink, from barely-there blush rose to shocking cerise. the hot hue isn’t set to disappear anytime soon.
With Carey Mulligan stepping out in a hot pink ‘Revenge Barbie‘ gown by Valentino at The Met Gala last week, referencing the pop icon of Barbie with the Met’s In America theme. The exuberant and playful aesthetic is set to stay.
From voluminous mini dresses to tonal lingerie and floral midis here’s how our Marie Claire Edit ambassadors and Editors have been styling the trend. Keep scrolling to see our Edit of the best hot pink bubblegum pieces to shop now.
Inspired? Shop our Edit of the 30 pink pieces we’re eyeing up right now. From Ba&sh jumpsuits to Prada headbands and asymmetrical earrings there’s something for each and every price point.
Zara, Cut Out Blazer Dress, £49.99
An elevated wardrobe staple, the tailoring and cut-out detail on this dress give it such an edge. Wear yours to brunch with the girls.
GANNI, Recycled Cotton Shorts, £95
Ideal for transitioning out of top-to-toe loungewear and easing into partial loungewear. Pair with an oversized shirt for running errands.
Bea Bongiasca, 9-karat Gold, Silver and Enamel Earrings, £295 | NET-A-PORTER
Our Editors can't get enough of Bea Bongiasca's pieces. These asymmetric pair are crafted to resemble tropical flowers and hand painted in two different shades of glossy pink enamel.
Mango, Frilled Dress, £19.99
We might very well have found the perfect summer dress just in time for the next heatwave...fingers crossed!
Jacquemus, Le Cardigan Alzou cropped mohair-blend Cardigann, £225
Nothing encapsulates effortless quite like an asymmetric cropped cardigan. Style solo or layer over a tonal rollneck.
Zara, Slingback Metallic Shoes, £49.99
If you saw these on your friend you'd never believe they were under £50 from Zara. A true gem.
H&M, Pleated Midi Skirt, £24.99
Flowing and fashion forward a pleated skirt adds great texture to a look. Go one step further and pair with a tonal Intarsia knit.
Ba&sh, James Jumpsuit, £189
The ultimate transitional piece. Ideal for styling with sleeves rolled up and paired with sandals in summer. Or, with a rollneck layered under and chunky boots as the temperature cools.
Dora Larsen, Kiran Body, £86
Treat yourself to this gloriously flattering body. Too pretty to reserve for nighttime, wear yours to underpin a blazer of silk shirt.
ASOS, Cat eye Sunglasses, £10
The most universally flattering silhouette in the most universally appealing hue. Move quickly these sunnies are sure to sell-out.
AMYLYNN, Oversized Alice Blazer, £59
We recommend sizing up for an even more oversized fit. Temper its volume with tailored trousers.
Ambush, Hobo Bag, £985
Bubblegum hue bags are a surprisingly great investment. The cost-per-wear is always pushed whilst the joy-per-wear can often be overlooked. This wins in both areas.
Sleeper, Shearling Slippers, £220
Perfect for pairing with tailoring and pyjamas alike. We challenge you to find a more perfect shoe.
De La Vali, Koko Corset Top, £185 at Flannels
Some tops are simply better than others. This is one of them.
Pangaia, Cotton jumper, £105
Sustainable, tick. Cosy, tick. It's all anyone asks from a jumper and Pangaia always deliver.
Stella McCartney, Eclypse 45 trainers, £411
The (literally) elevated trainer, pair yours with leggings for winter walks and vintage straight leg jeans for that coveted 90s aesthetic.
Marks & Spencer, Cashmere Jumper, £89.50
Noone does cashmere quite like Marks & Spencer. We'll take one in every colour, please.
Essentials Jewels, Shades of Pink Ring, £130 at Wolf & Badger
An easy way to incorporate colour into your look without committing too heavily to your wardrobe.
Free People Movement, Good Karma Leggings, £130
The easiest way to add joy to your workout? Bold leggings.
Prada, Satin Headband, £260
It's all in the details, so make them count.
Massimo Dutti, Linen Shirt, £49.95
Size up for a more relaxed oversized fit and pair with denim on the weekends.
Solid & Striped, Linen Shorts, £72 at The Outnet
One of the best offers on The Outnet right now. Punchy linen shorts you'll reach for summer after summer, with 80% off? Yes please.
Burberry, Geometric Sweatshirt, £690 at Harvey Nichols
The perfect conversational knit for your return to the office. Layer yours over a shirt and pair with minimal gold hoops.
Marks & Spencer, Knitted Beanie, £12.50
Top off your look with a pop of pink. Ideal for pairing with a cosy camel Borg coat as the temperature cools.
Three Graces, Molly Trousers, £540
Fluid, playful and practical. Wear yours to the beach with a bikini or to brunch with an oversized shirt and muted trench.
Chlöe, Betty PVC heeled boots, £375
Step out in style this season in Chlöe's brand new Betty boots. The chunky sole tempers their pretty hue.
Uniqlo, HeatTech Top, £19.50
Every well edited wardrobe contains at least one piece of Uniqlo's cult HeatTech. The technology (and hue) is phenomenal - you're never too hot or too cold. Genius.
Ba&sh, Eliz High Waisted Jeans, £156
Update your go-to denim with a pair of pink jeans. Perfect for pairing with camisoles and Breton's now and chunky knits later.
JW Anderson, Small Chain Handbag, £790
We're undecided whether it's the pairing of the chain or the colour but we're obsessed with JW Anderson's latest offering. Sized for just the essentials, carry yours to brunch.
Lavaand, Amber Dress, £140 Wolf & Badger
Frills, tick. Open back, tick. We might have found the prettiest party dress.