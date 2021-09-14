Trending:

Met Gala 2021 red carpet: The most fabulous celebrity looks

    • The Met Gala 2021 red carpet is finally back after a long hiatus, and it is bigger and better than ever. Celebrities including JLo, tennis champions Emma Raducanu and Serena Williams, Zoe Kravitz, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, Kristen Stewart, Rihanna and ascended the Metropolitan Museum steps in New York in their most beautiful gowns.

    Here’s everything you’ve missed.

    Met Gala 2021 theme

    This year, the event exceptionally happened in September, but it will be back to its normal schedule of the first Monday in May in 2022.

    The Met Gala 2021 red carpet theme was American Independence, to tie in with the Metropolitan Museum of Art exhibition for the Costume Institute: In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

    The exhibition explores ‘a modern vocabulary of American style emphasising the expressive qualities of dress and deeper associations with issues of equity, diversity, and inclusion’ and ‘will present narratives that explore the development of American fashion as they relate to the complex and layered histories of those spaces’.

    Met Gala 2021 red carpet

    As usual, celebrities’ interpretation of the theme was highly subjective. Some embraced a 1920s Prohibition-Era look (hi Sienna, JLo, Rita Ora and Margaret Qualley), while others just went for colourful statement gowns (Carey Mulligan, Chiara, Emily Ratajkowski, Amanda Gorman).

    The monochrome brigade was also out in full force. Gigi Hadid, Cynthia Erivo, Claire Danes and Cara Delevingne all opted for head-to-toe white, though Cara’s Dior bustier added a dose of sass with its ‘Peg The Patriarchy’ slogan.

    Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber, Maisie Williams, Kaia Gerber, Sharon Stone and Rihanna all donned black gowns, proving the timeless hue will never go out of style.

    If you’re going to hit the Met Gala, you might as well make a statement, so it’s no surprise sheer and revealing cut-outs featured aplenty. Taraji P. Henson, Laura Harrier and Teyana Taylor looked particularly fierce.

    Without further ado, here are the best looks from the soirée.

    Image credit: WireImage
    This is an image 1 of 38

    Amanda Gorman

    In Vera Wang

    Image credit: WireImage
    This is an image 2 of 38

    Kendal Jenner

    Image credit: Getty Images For The Met Museum/
    This is an image 3 of 38

    Jennifer Lopez

    Wearing Ralph Lauren

    This is an image 4 of 38

    Brooklyn Beckham and Vanessa Peltz

    Image credit: WireImage
    This is an image 5 of 38

    Teyana Taylor

    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 6 of 38

    Maisie Williams

    Image credit: WireImage
    This is an image 7 of 38

    Taika Waititi and Rita Ora

    Wearing Prada

    This is an image 8 of 38

    Kendall Jenner, Sharon Stone and Gigi Hadid

    Kendall in Givenchy, Sharon in Thome Brown and Gigi in Prada

    Image credit: Getty Images For The Met Museum/
    This is an image 9 of 38

    Diane Kruger

    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 10 of 38

    Laura Harrier

    Image credit: Getty Images For The Met Museum/
    This is an image 11 of 38

    Carey Mulligan

    In Valentino

    Image credit: (C)Kevin Mazur
    This is an image 12 of 38

    Lily-Rose Depp

    In Chanel

    Image credit: Getty Images For The Met Museum/
    This is an image 13 of 38

    Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

    In Oscar de la Renta

    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 14 of 38

    Timothée Chalamet

    Image credit: Getty Images For The Met Museum/
    This is an image 15 of 38

    Cara Delevingne

    Wearing Dior

    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 16 of 38

    Naomi Osaka and Cordae

    Image credit: Getty Images For The Met Museum/
    This is an image 17 of 38

    Tessa Thompson and Zoë Kravitz

    Zoe wears Saint Laurent

    Image credit: Getty Images For The Met Museum/
    This is an image 18 of 38

    Alicia Keys

    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 19 of 38

    ASAP Rocky and Rihanna

    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 20 of 38

    Sienna Miller and Emily Blunt

    Sienna in Gucci, Emily in Miu Miu

    Image credit: (C)Kevin Mazur
    This is an image 21 of 38

    Venus Williams

    Image credit: Getty Images For The Met Museum/
    This is an image 22 of 38

    Aldis Hodge and Cynthia Erivo

    Image credit: Getty Images For The Met Museum/
    This is an image 23 of 38

    Megan Fox

    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 24 of 38

    Iman

    Image credit: Getty Images For The Met Museum/
    This is an image 25 of 38

    Lorde

    wearing Bode

    Image credit: Getty Images For The Met Museum/
    This is an image 26 of 38

    Emily Ratajkowski

    In Vera Wang

    Image credit: (C)Kevin Mazur
    This is an image 27 of 38

    Kaia Gerber

    In Oscar de la Renta

    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 28 of 38

    Adut Akech

    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 29 of 38

    Ciara and Mary J. Blige

    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 30 of 38

    Lupita Nyong’o

    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 31 of 38

    Hailee Steinfeld and Olivia Rodrigo

    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 32 of 38

    Paloma Elsesser

    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 33 of 38

    Kate Hudson

    In Michael Kors

    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 34 of 38

    Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

    Hailey wears Saint Laurent

    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 35 of 38

    Gemma Chan

    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 36 of 38

    Camila Cabello and Winnie Harlow

    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 37 of 38

    Gabrielle Union

    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 38 of 38

    Karlie Kloss and Wes Gordon

