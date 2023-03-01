All the best celebrity looks from the front row at Paris Fashion Week
Dua Lipa, Olivia Wilde and so many more.
There is no denying that Paris Fashion Week is the most glitzy and glamorous of the four major fashion cities. While New York (opens in new tab), London (opens in new tab) and Milan Fashion Weeks are all equally deserving of our attention (and praise), Paris is undeniably the week that garners the most star-studded attendees.
In the French capital over the last few days alone, we've seen Marie Claire UK's most recent cover star, Salma Hayek Pinault (opens in new tab), A-list movie mavens like Charlize Theron and Gal Gadot, and inimitable It-girls like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (opens in new tab) and Zoe Kravitz (opens in new tab)attending shows.
Indeed, Paris fashion week certainly draws the most impressive crowds, meaning the front-row looks are often as interesting as the outfits we're seeing on the runway. Olivia Wilde and Dua Lipa both arrived at Saint Laurent's runway show sporting hooded dresses, while Lila Moss opted for a midriff-bearing dress. Elle Mcpherson attended Dior's runway in a timeless trench coat, while Olivia Palermo opted for a trending A-line skirt.
There's so much outfit inspiration to be gleaned from this stylish lot. Keep scrolling to see all the best celebrity looks from the front row at Paris Fashion Week.
The Best Looks From The Front Row at Paris Fashion Week
Charlize Theron attends the Christian Dior runway
Zoe Kravitz attends the Saint Laurent runway
Dua Lipa attends the Saint Laurent runway
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends the Saint Laurent runway
Olivia Wilde attends the Saint Laurent runway
Adwoa Aboah attends the Saint Laurent runway
Salma Hayek Pinault attends the Saint Laurent runway
Gal Gadot attends the Christian Dior runway
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu attends the Saint Laurent runway
Lila Moss attends the Saint Laurent runway
Olivia Palermo attends the Christian Dior runway
Elle McPherson attends the Christian Dior runway
Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire.
