There is no denying that Paris Fashion Week is the most glitzy and glamorous of the four major fashion cities. While New York (opens in new tab), London (opens in new tab) and Milan Fashion Weeks are all equally deserving of our attention (and praise), Paris is undeniably the week that garners the most star-studded attendees.

In the French capital over the last few days alone, we've seen Marie Claire UK's most recent cover star, Salma Hayek Pinault (opens in new tab), A-list movie mavens like Charlize Theron and Gal Gadot, and inimitable It-girls like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (opens in new tab) and Zoe Kravitz (opens in new tab)attending shows.

Indeed, Paris fashion week certainly draws the most impressive crowds, meaning the front-row looks are often as interesting as the outfits we're seeing on the runway. Olivia Wilde and Dua Lipa both arrived at Saint Laurent's runway show sporting hooded dresses, while Lila Moss opted for a midriff-bearing dress. Elle Mcpherson attended Dior's runway in a timeless trench coat, while Olivia Palermo opted for a trending A-line skirt.

There's so much outfit inspiration to be gleaned from this stylish lot. Keep scrolling to see all the best celebrity looks from the front row at Paris Fashion Week.

The Best Looks From The Front Row at Paris Fashion Week

Charlize Theron attends the Christian Dior runway

Zoe Kravitz attends the Saint Laurent runway

Dua Lipa attends the Saint Laurent runway

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends the Saint Laurent runway

Olivia Wilde attends the Saint Laurent runway

Adwoa Aboah attends the Saint Laurent runway

Salma Hayek Pinault attends the Saint Laurent runway

Gal Gadot attends the Christian Dior runway

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu attends the Saint Laurent runway

Lila Moss attends the Saint Laurent runway

Olivia Palermo attends the Christian Dior runway

Elle McPherson attends the Christian Dior runway